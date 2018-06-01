UK scientists 3D-print the first human corneas

By June 1, 2018

For the first time in history, scientists from Newcastle University have 3D-printed human corneas, providing a potential solution to the current shortage of corneas available for transplant.

Image Credit: Africa Studio / Shutterstock

Every year, approximately 10 million people worldwide require surgery to prevent corneal blindness caused by infections such as trachoma and around 5 million have already gone blind due to corneal scarring caused by lacerations, burns, abrasions or disease.

Corneal transplantation is one of the leading treatments for loss of corneal function, but due to its limitations, tissue engineers have been trying to create functional, synthetic corneal prostheses that can be used as an alternative.

Now, Che Connon and colleagues have used stem cells from a healthy donor cornea mixed with collagen and alginate to create a “bio-ink” that can be extruded in concentric circles to form the shape of a human cornea.

The cornea was printed using a simple, low-cost 3D bioprinter and the process took less than 10 minutes. The stem cells were then shown to grow in culture.

Many teams across the world have been chasing the ideal bio-ink to make this process feasible. Our unique gel - a combination of alginate and collagen - keeps the stem cells alive whilst producing a material which is stiff enough to hold its shape but soft enough to be squeezed out the nozzle of a 3D printer.”

Che Connon, Lead Author

Related Stories

Connon says the research builds on the team’s previous work in which cells were kept alive for weeks at room temperature using a similar hydrogel: “Now we have a ready to use bio-ink containing stem cells allowing users to start printing tissues without having to worry about growing the cells separately."

As reported in Experimental Eye Research, the team also showed that they could build a cornea that matches a patient’s individual specifications.

By scanning a patient’s eye, dimensions from an actual cornea could be used to quickly print a cornea of the same size and shape.

Connon says the printed corneas will need further testing and that it will be several years before the structures can be used for transplants.

"However, what we have shown is that it is feasible to print corneas using coordinates taken from a patient eye and that this approach has potential to combat the world-wide shortage."

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-05/nu-f3p052918.php

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Cell Biology | Life Sciences News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Snail's eye inspires new type of RIOCATH urinary catheter
Ocular oncologists link immunotherapy with potentially vision-robbing side effect
Study shows link between astronauts' weight and post-flight eye changes
AMSBIO introduces new isogenic cell lines for cancer research
Study provides new clues to how Ebola virus causes damage in the retina
Researchers identify protein essential for eye lens development and clear vision
New eye drop may be potentially effective in treating seasonal eye allergies
CRISPR-based treatment can restore retinal function in mice with eye disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Professor Hedda Wardemann discusses our current knowledge of antibody specificity and how her research team are challenging this, through the discovery of anti-bacterial antibodies with universal specificity.

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers seek new approaches to better protect the eye from glaucoma