Altering bacteria’s genetic code may pave way for long-lasting drugs, shows study

June 5, 2018

By altering the genetic code in bacteria, researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have demonstrated a method to make therapeutic proteins more stable, an advance that would improve the drugs' effectiveness and convenience, leading to smaller and less frequent doses of medicine, lower health care costs and fewer side effects for patients with cancer and other diseases.

The results were published today in the journal Nature Biotechnology.

Many drugs commonly used to treat cancer and diseases of the immune system -- including insulin, human growth hormone, interferon and monoclonal antibodies -- can have a short active life span in the human body. That's because these drugs, which are proteins or chains of amino acids linked together by chemical bonds, contain the amino acid cysteine, which makes chemical bonds that break down in the presence of certain compounds found in human cells and blood.

The new method replaces cysteine with another amino acid called selenocysteine, which forms hardier chemical bonds. The change would lead to drugs that have the same therapeutic benefit but increased stability and may survive longer in the body, according to the new study.

"We have been able to expand the genetic code to make new, biomedically relevant proteins," said Andrew Ellington, associate director of the Center for Systems and Synthetic Biology and a professor of molecular biosciences who co-authored the study.

Biochemists have long used genetically modified bacteria as factories to produce therapeutic proteins. However, bacteria have built-in limitations that previously prevented harnessing selenocysteine in these therapies. Through a combination of genetic engineering and directed evolution -- whereby bacteria that produce a novel protein containing selenocysteine can grow better than those that don't -- the researchers were able to reprogram a bacteria's basic biology.

Related Stories

"We have adapted the bacteria's natural process for inserting selenocysteine to remove all the limitations, allowing us to recode any position in any protein as a selenocysteine," said Ross Thyer, a postdoctoral researcher in Ellington's lab who led the study.

Other authors on the paper, all from UT Austin, are Raghav Shroff, Dustin Klein, Simon d'Oelsnitz, Victoria Cotham, Michelle Byrom and Jennifer Brodbelt.

Thyer, Brodbelt and Ellington described the basic method in a paper in the Journal of the American Chemical Society in 2015. In this latest study, the team demonstrated the practical application of this method by producing medically relevant proteins -- including the functional region of the breast cancer drug Herceptin. The team showed that the new proteins survive longer in conditions similar to those found in the human body compared with existing proteins containing cysteine.

Source:

https://news.utexas.edu/2018/06/04/tweaking-bacterias-genes-might-yield-longer-lasting-drugs

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows bacteria behave differently in humans compared to the lab
Telemedicine approach improves genetic counseling at community-based cancer care
Researchers call for new genetic tests for congenital diseases
New lab-based approach shows how microbes can work with hosts to prevent infection
Tiny ultrasound-powered nanorobots could offer safe, efficient way to detoxify biological fluids
Study reveals 133 genetic variants that may improve risk prediction for glaucoma
Researchers identify novel epigenetic mutations as cause of neurodevelopmental, congenital disorders
Researchers develop film to prevent bacteria from growing on dental retainers and aligners

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Professor Hedda Wardemann discusses our current knowledge of antibody specificity and how her research team are challenging this, through the discovery of anti-bacterial antibodies with universal specificity.

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study: Few men undergo genetic testing despite high risk of breast cancer