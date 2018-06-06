Researchers develop new sensor to detect bad breath

June 6, 2018

Ever wish you could do a quick "breath check" before an important meeting or a big date? Now researchers, reporting in ACS' journal Analytical Chemistry, have developed a sensor that detects tiny amounts of hydrogen sulfide gas, the compound responsible for bad breath, in human exhalations.

According to the American Dental Association, half of all adults have suffered from bad breath, or halitosis, at some point in their lives. Although in most cases bad breath is simply an annoyance, it can sometimes be a symptom of more serious medical and dental problems. However, many people aren't aware that their breath is smelly unless somebody tells them, and doctors don't have a convenient, objective test for diagnosing halitosis. Existing hydrogen sulfide sensors require a power source or precise calibration, or they show low sensitivity or a slow response. Il-Doo Kim and coworkers wanted to develop a sensitive, portable detector for halitosis that doctors could use to quickly and inexpensively diagnose the condition.

Related Stories

To develop their sensor, the team made use of lead(II) acetate - a chemical that turns brown when exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas. On its own, the chemical is not sensitive enough to detect trace amounts (2 ppm or less) of hydrogen sulfide in human breath. So the researchers anchored lead acetate to a 3D nanofiber web, providing numerous sites for lead acetate and hydrogen sulfide gas to react. By monitoring a color change from white to brown on the sensor surface, the researchers could detect as little as 400 ppb hydrogen sulfide with the naked eye in only 1 minute. In addition, the color-changing sensor detected traces of hydrogen sulfide added to breath samples from 10 healthy volunteers.

Source:

https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/pressroom/presspacs/2018/acs-presspac-june-6-2018/sensor-detects-whiff-of-bad-breath.html

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Research investigates how the brain adapts the body’s movements to avoid pain after injury
New research hub set to transform Australia’s medical technology sector
A potential "male pill" without side effects
New mosquito automated liquid handling system hastens research into protein-based therapeutics
Study to examine whether cannabidiol provides therapeutic benefit to children with autism
Baboons break out of research facility briefly
Discovery of 100 new genes may aid research into pigmentation diseases
NIH to open national enrollment for the All of Us Research Program

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Professor Hedda Wardemann discusses our current knowledge of antibody specificity and how her research team are challenging this, through the discovery of anti-bacterial antibodies with universal specificity.

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Innovative method based on FluidFM technology could revolutionize biological research