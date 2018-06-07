Researchers’ attempt to combine immunotherapy drugs have turned out to be failure

June 7, 2018

A class of immunotherapy drugs called checkpoint inhibitors has shown great promise against cancer in some patients. However, researchers' attempts to boost the drugs' efficacy by combining them with other immunotherapies have been disappointing. An article in Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN), the weekly news magazine of the American Chemical Society, describes the many challenges involved with harnessing the immune system to fight cancer.

In 2014, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two different PD-1 inhibitors, a type of checkpoint inhibitor that works remarkably well at shrinking certain types of tumors. Researchers wondered if those drugs - Merck & Co.'s Keytruda and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo - might work for more people with cancer if combined with another type of immunotherapy called IDO1 inhibitors. A slew of trials was launched to test the theory. But after the failure of a large study pairing Keytruda with Incyte's IDO1 inhibitor epacadostat, some are questioning the rush into studies combining immunotherapies, writes Senior Correspondent Lisa M. Jarvis.

Related Stories

Competition among drug companies has accelerated some immunotherapies through basic research and early-stage clinical trials before scientists fully understand how they work. As a result, combined immunotherapies that hint at benefits in animal models and early-phase clinical trials often don't pan out in Phase III trials - the large, expensive studies that are the final step before FDA approval. To increase the chances of bringing a successful combined immunotherapy to market, some experts say that well-planned, randomized mid-stage trials should be conducted before jumping the gun to large Phase III trials.

Source:

https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/pressroom/presspacs/2018/acs-presspac-june-6-2018/are-two-cancer-immunotherapy-drugs-better-than-one.html

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

African-American men with prostate cancer show stronger response to hormone therapy
Scientists reveal role of lung scavenger cells in liver cancer spread to the lungs
Study finds reciprocal link between emotional distress and treatment side effects of prostate cancer
MD Anderson and Amgen collaborate to accelerate early-stage oncology therapies
Researchers explore targeted second-line treatment for colorectal cancer
Prostate cancer survivors at higher risk of developing chronic diseases, study shows
Esophageal cancer risk could be reduced by esomeprazole and low dose aspirin
Cancer cells can use lipid molecules as fuel for growth, shows study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Professor Hedda Wardemann discusses our current knowledge of antibody specificity and how her research team are challenging this, through the discovery of anti-bacterial antibodies with universal specificity.

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify racial differences in breast cancer immune microenvironment