Distek, Inc., a leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical laboratory testing instruments, accessories and validation services for over 40 years, announced today the release of their small volume conversion kit for the symphony 7100 bathless dissolution tester, combining the advantages of bathless instruments with small sample volumes.

Distek’s small volume conversion kit extends the symphony 7100’s unique ability to run up to three different temperatures and agitation speeds to much lower volumes ranging from 30 – 100 mL. This allows formulators to perform rapid dissolution or solubility evaluations using minimum amounts of API. This new kit is compatible with conventional manual or semi-automated sampling techniques as well as in-situ UV Fiber Optics.

About Distek, Inc.

Distek, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of laboratory testing instruments for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry for over 40 years, as well as an experienced provider of validation and qualification services.

Distek engineers highly innovative, technically modern and user-friendly instruments that provide many innovative features to customers, worldwide. Distek’s core market includes brand name and generic pharmaceutical drug manufacturers, CRO’s, CMO’s, Nutraceuticals, government agencies, and universities. Distek holds several instrumentation and accessory patents and has been ISO certified since 2002.