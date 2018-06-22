Glooko to demonstrate new version of diabetes management mobile application at ADA meeting

June 22, 2018

Glooko, the leader in diabetes data management, today announced participation in the 78th Annual American Diabetes Association (ADA) meeting taking place this weekend in Orlando, Fla. At the event, Glooko will demonstrate the new version 5.0 of its diabetes management mobile application and will share results from a recent human factors study on its Mobile Insulin Dosing System (MIDS) for long-acting insulin (LAI) titration, which was FDA cleared earlier this year.

With over 95% of glucose, insulin pump and exercise devices supported, the new Glooko Mobile App focuses on features that add context to glucose and insulin data. Version 5.0 makes tracking personal lifestyle events like exercise, food and medication easier and faster. The new release includes:

  • Capture of daily steps from Apple devices including the iPhone and Apple Watch through Apple Health
  • Visual food logging in a new "shopping cart" layout that allows for quick identification of foods using real-world pictures and the tracking of multiple foods at once
  • Personalized and streamlined event logging (food, medications, insulins, exercise, notes) that remembers recent entries and allows for quick re-entry

"Glooko's universal platform for diabetes data management not only seamlessly captures data from most diabetes devices in the market, but now makes lifestyle tracking easier than ever before," said Dave Conn, Chief Commercial Officer at Glooko. He continued, "Adding further insights like food, medication, insulin, exercise and notes about mood, feelings and behaviors provides relevant context to an individual's glucose readings and helps people with diabetes and clinicians better augment self-care and the overall clinical care plan."

In addition to demonstrating the new Glooko Mobile App and the recently released version of the Glooko Web App, Glooko will also be presenting a poster at the ADA conference on Saturday, June 23, from 11:30-12:30 pm. The poster covers the results from a recent human factors study on the MIDS application - proving that MIDS is simple, effective, and easy-to-use for people with type 2 diabetes of varying ages, LAI experience, and smartphone use without training or reading a user manual. Participants reported overwhelmingly positive feedback and no participant expressed frustration when completing tasks despite any lack of training or prior experience with digital diabetes tools.

Source:

https://www.glooko.com/int/

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
