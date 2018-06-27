Researchers receive grant to evaluate efficacy of tobacco cessation methods

June 27, 2018

Researchers at The University of Kansas Cancer Center have received a five-year National Institutes of Health R0-1 grant to compare and evaluate the efficacy of optimized versus non-optimized tobacco cessation approaches for African American smokers.

African Americans suffer tremendous tobacco-related morbidity and mortality despite their tendency to smoke fewer cigarettes per day and begin smoking later in life. They are, however, less likely to quit smoking, exposing themselves to smoke for a longer period of life. Smoking is linked to about 80 to 90 percent of all lung cancer cases, and African Americans suffer from lung cancer more than any other population in the U.S.

Nikki Nollen, PhD, principal investigator for the study, is a member of KU Cancer Center's Cancer Control & Population Health research program, which was developed to identify better ways to bring cancer control efforts into high-risk and underserved communities, including African Americans.

Related Stories

Dr. Nollen was drawn to this research because she observed in both smoking cessation studies and in clinical practice, when smokers are provided a medication to help them quit, they are generally expected to continue that medication regardless of how well it is working.

"I've witnessed smokers in previous trials experience difficulties with their medications very early on, and the vast majority of these patients never fully quit. Asking a smoker to continue taking a medication not working for them seems counterintuitive to me," Dr. Nollen said. "Imagine if this was the approach to managing hypertension, diabetes or virtually any other chronic disease."

"What if," she asks, "the effectiveness of the tobacco cessation approach was monitored and then modified accordingly throughout treatment?"

To test this theory, nearly 400 African American smokers will be treated using one of two smoking cessation approaches. One group will receive an optimized therapy that is adjusted based on the smoker's success in abstaining from tobacco use. They will receive smoking cessation counseling, a nicotine patch and up to two pharmacotherapy medications based on verified smoking status at weeks two and six. Participants who effectively quit on the current medication will continue on that medication. Participants who are still smoking will be switched to a different medication.

The other group will receive the same smoking cessation counseling and a nicotine patch for the duration of the study.

"Our 12-week study will evaluate a major shift in the approach to tobacco dependence treatment and, if effective, could have broad treatment implications for the nearly six million African American adult smokers in the United States," Dr. Nollen said.

Source:

https://www.kucancercenter.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers analyze toxicity, other health risks of electronic tobacco heating system
Study: Lung cancer risk drops significantly within five years of smoking cessation
New study compares gut bacteria of vapers, non- smokers and tobacco smokers
New study finds higher heart disease risk in bisexual men
Flavoring additives in e-cigerettes appear to be toxic to blood vessels
International respiratory group calls for immediate ban on flavorings and marketing of e-cigarettes
World No Tobacco Day offers chance to win a personal CO monitor
Various E-cigarette flavorings may increase risk of cardiovascular disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass

Studying the effects of gravity on muscle cells can give us an insight into muscle wastage diseases, and potentially guide the development of new therapies. Professor Louis Yuge discusses his research and the cellular changes that occur in response to microgravity.

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass

Diagnosing Heart Disease Using AI

Currently, stress echocardiograms used to diagnose heart disease are only 80% accurate, meaning many patients are misdiagnosed or sent home. Ultromics have developed a tool that uses machine learning to gather data and improve the accuracy of heart disease diagnoses to over 90%.

Diagnosing Heart Disease Using AI

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers discover new disease mechanism in chronic tobacco smokers