Illicit drug supply at record heights

By June 28, 2018

According to a 2018 World Drug report released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) this week (26th June 2018) the supply of illicit drugs such as cocaine, opium and heroin have reached record heights.

World Bank/Trinn Suwannapha. Methadone Maintenance Therapy is offered in Thailand to reduce harm for people dependent on injected opioids, like heroin.
World Bank/Trinn Suwannapha. Methadone Maintenance Therapy is offered in Thailand to reduce harm for people dependent on injected opioids, like heroin.

The report says that cocaine supply in 2016 and opium supply in 2016 and 2017 reached record levels. There is an exponential rise in non-medical use of prescription drugs such as fentanyl. These have given rise to deaths due to overdose in the United States says the report. While United States and Canada saw a rise in fentanyl use, there is a rise of nonmedical use of tramadol in Asia and parts of Africa. The report reveals that in 2015 there were 450000 deaths that have occurred due to drug use and its complications. Of these around 40 percent were due to overdosage especially with opioids. The other 60 percent of the deaths were caused due to unsafe injection practices giving rise to HIV and Hepatitis C infections.

According to a statement made by UNODC Executive Director Yury Fedotov, “Drug markets are expanding, with cocaine and opium production hitting absolute record highs, presenting multiple challenges on multiple fronts.” Thomas Pietschmann, a drug research expert at the UNODC, and lead author of the report said that the real problem lies in the “increase in opium production in Afghanistan”. There is also a huge rise in cocaine production in Colombia he said. Tramadol comes from terrorist networks of the Middle East and is flooding Africa and India too remains a major supplier of tramadol says Pietschmann. He explained that there are recent control measures in India that could mean that the supply could be curbed.

Related Stories

The report shows that baby boomers are increasingly using illicit drugs. Those over 50 years of age were using drugs more than before. Between 1996 and 2016, drug use has risen by seven times said Pietschmann. He said that this trend is seen commonly in US, Europe, South America and Australia. Around 275 million people aged between 15 and 64 years were found to have used illicit drugs at least once in 2016 says the report. Cannabis was used by 192 million while opioids and amphetamines were used by 32 million users each.

Another issue that was brought to forefront was drug use among women. The report showed that one third of women (33 percent) were drug users. Their drug consumption might be lower than the men but it was found that women were more likely to become dependent on drug use than men.

The report shows that in 2016 a total of 1,410 tons of cocaine were produced worldwide and this was the highest in the last few years. Opium production too has reached record levels at 10,500 tons between 2016 and 2017 says the report. Pietschmann says that government policies as well as alternative development options are necessary to reduce drug production and supplies. Farmers for example need to be provided profitable livelihood options as alternatives. He said that drugs kill thousands and thus makes the issue a grave one. “We are talking about 64,000 people dying in 2016 from drugs,” he said.

Source:

https://news.un.org/en/story/2018/06/1013072

Posted in: Men's Health News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Sustained preoperative opioid use predicts continued use following surgical procedure
NSAIDs alone or with acetaminophen better than opioids at easing dental pain
Researchers use spheroids to screen for potential cancer drugs
New review explores potentially safer therapies for treating chronic abdominal pain
Telomerase discovery paves way for drugs to combat aging and cancer
Pain rehabilitation programs are effective alternative to opioids for managing chronic pain
Opioid pain medications may not be safe for hemodialysis patients
FDA warns nine online networks to stop illegal marketing of unapproved opioids

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass

Studying the effects of gravity on muscle cells can give us an insight into muscle wastage diseases, and potentially guide the development of new therapies. Professor Louis Yuge discusses his research and the cellular changes that occur in response to microgravity.

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass

Diagnosing Heart Disease Using AI

Currently, stress echocardiograms used to diagnose heart disease are only 80% accurate, meaning many patients are misdiagnosed or sent home. Ultromics have developed a tool that uses machine learning to gather data and improve the accuracy of heart disease diagnoses to over 90%.

Diagnosing Heart Disease Using AI
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Chronic use of opioids related to increased risk of fracture nonunion