University of Illinois buys 3D-Bioplotter for regenerative biology, tissue engineering research

The Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology (IGB) at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has purchased an EnvisionTEC 3D-Bioplotter to conduct regenerative biology and tissue engineering research.

The 3D-Bioplotter is a world-leading bioprinter, used for research in more than 250 peer-reviewed scientific and medical papers. The 3D printer, which delivers best-in-class build volume and XYZ accuracy, is being purchased with a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF).

"This platform is going to enable some exciting new research efforts," said Brendan Harley, Associate Professor in the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Department and the Leader of the IGB's Regenerative Biology and Tissue Engineering (RBTE) Theme. "This bioplotter will facilitate work seeking to regenerate musculoskeletal tissues such as bone and tendon as well as to identify new ways to treat cancer," he added.

The new 3D-Bioplotter will be housed in a shared-use facility that will be accessible to researchers across the campus.

The IGB has selected a Manufacturer Series of the 3D-Bioplotter, the premium model of the bioprinter that includes an Automated Head Exchanger (AHX) with five print heads, a temperature-controlled platform to boost survival of biologic materials and a Multi-Function HD Camera that documents each layer of a build project for pre-clinical and clinical research, among other unique features.

EnvisionTEC also offers a Starter and Developer model of the 3D-Bioplotter for users who may not require all of the control and functionality of the premium Manufacturer model.

All 3D-Bioplotter models are built on a vibration-free cast iron base that ensures accurate and reliable 3D printing of fine cellular matter and share key features:

Processes STL and 3MF files

Automatically calibrates needle tip position

Offers an automated needle tip cleaning station

Uses a filtering system to protect the quality of air used to dispense material

Designed for use in a sterile biosafety cabinet

"We're proud to have developed a bioprinter that can be used to provide tissue engineering researchers with all of the controls and tools necessary to develop solutions for a range of healthcare and other issues," said Jay Murray, Director of MCAD Sales, North America.