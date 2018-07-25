Phase 3 study of KEYTRUDA monotherapy meets primary endpoint

July 25, 2018

Merck , known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-048 trial investigating KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, for first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), met a primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) as monotherapy in patients whose tumors expressed PD-L1 (Combined Proportion Score (CPS) ≥20). Based on an interim analysis conducted by the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC), treatment with KEYTRUDA monotherapy in these patients resulted in significantly longer OS compared to cetuximab in combination with platinum chemotherapy (cisplatin or carboplatin) plus 5-Fluorouracil (5-FU), the current standard of care for HNSCC in the first-line treatment setting. At the time of the interim analysis, the dual-primary endpoint of progression-free-survival (PFS) for patients whose tumors expressed PD-L1 (CPS≥20) had not been reached. The safety profile of KEYTRUDA in this trial was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies involving patients with HNSCC. These results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and submitted to regulatory authorities worldwide.

Related Stories

Based on the recommendation of the DMC, the trial will continue with no changes to evaluate KEYTRUDA monotherapy and KEYTRUDA in combination with platinum chemotherapy (cisplatin or carboplatin) plus 5-FU.

"This interim analysis of KEYNOTE-048 trial has shown that KEYTRUDA monotherapy has the potential to help patients with head and neck cancer whose tumors express high-levels of PD-L1," said Dr. Roy Baynes, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories. "We look forward to presenting these initial results from the KEYNOTE-048 trial at an upcoming medical meeting, and are grateful to the investigators and patients for their continued involvement in this important study."

Source:

http://www.mrknewsroom.com/news-release/oncology/keytruda-pembrolizumab-monotherapy-met-primary-endpoint-phase-3-keynote-048-tr

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify enzyme as potential new drug target for blood disorders
Mature kidney podocytes for developing cell therapies and drug discovery
Targeting amino acid transporter may improve survival rates for non-small cell lung cancer patients
'Hijacked' cell response to stress reveals potential therapeutic targets for leukemia
Researchers identify factors associated with cell phone-related distracted driving in parents
Omeros’ OMS721 receives positive opinion from EMA's COMP for treating hematopoietic stem cell transplant
Scientists identify structural and functional differences in human immune-surveillance protein
Researchers identify subtypes of retinal ganglion cells using single-cell RNA sequencing

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UZH scientists identify enzyme that controls cell division