Study: Obese patients have high risk of infection and death after colon surgery

July 31, 2018

Do obese patients have a higher risk of infection and dying after colon surgery? In a study published in the August issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum, investigators from the University of Alabama at Birmingham sought to answer this question.

While it has been long recognized that heavy patients are at higher risk of complications after surgery, Dr. Wahl and his colleagues wanted to find out whether there was a difference whether a patient was merely pudgy or downright obese. The authors used a large database, the 2011 to 2013 American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement database and evaluated over the 74,000 patients undergoing colorectal surgery. Among these, approximately 4% were underweight (defined as having a body mass index [BMI] < 18.5), 29 % were normal weight (BMI 18.5-24.9) ,33% were overweight (BMI 25-29.9), 20% were obesity class I (30-34.9), 8% obesity class II (BMI 35-39.9) and 6% to obesity class III (> 40 BMI). Compared to normal weight patients, the chance of getting a wound infection after surgery increased with each increasing class of obesity. In other words, patients in obesity class I were one and a half times more likely to get a wound infection, while those in obesity class III were twice as likely to get a wound infection compared to normal weight patients. In addition, very obese patients (obesity class III) were more likely to have severe infections, pneumonias, urinary tract infections, and to rupture their abdominal incisions compared to normal weight patients. The risk of death after surgery was also highest in this group. With the significant increase in overweight patients in our country, the findings of this study have significant financial implications for our healthcare system. For potential patients who may be undergoing surgery, this is one more way you can make surgery safer…by keeping off those extra pounds!

Source:

https://journals.lww.com/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

The Truth Behind Donating Your Body to a Medical School
UK scientists 3D-print the first human corneas
Anything goes! the shape of your vulva is unique and normal, say scientists
Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry
Coveted BMJ award bestowed on The Clatterbridge Cancer Center
Tonsil removal as a child could mean chest infections risk as adults
Researchers diagnose cerebral palsy using AI and next-generation sequencing
Bile acids from the gut may offer new treatment for cocaine abuse

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria could help clear antibiotic contamination