Type 2 diabetes patients face an elevated risk of hearing loss

As the United States observes American Diabetes Month this November, a comprehensive study published in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, the peer-reviewed journal of the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery Foundation, reveals that individuals with type 2 diabetes face a significantly elevated risk of hearing loss-a complication that often goes unrecognized and unscreened.

The systematic review and meta-analysis, appearing in the November 2025 issue, analyzed data from 17 studies encompassing 3,910 individuals with diabetes and 4,084 control subjects. The findings paint a concerning picture: the prevalence of hearing loss among patients with type 2 diabetes ranges from 40.6% to 71.9%, and compared to the control group, the risk of hearing loss is 4.19 times higher in those with diabetes.

The study, conducted by authors Miguel Caballero-Borrego, MD, PhD, and Ivan Andujar-Lara, MD, from Hospital Clínic and Universitat de Barcelona in Spain, reveals that hearing loss is predominantly observed at higher frequencies, with the mean pure-tone audiometric thresholds of the diabetic group 3.19 dB higher than controls.

Particularly noteworthy are the study's findings on diabetes duration and disease control. The prevalence of hearing loss was significantly higher among patients with a diagnosis of diabetes for more than 10 years, with these individuals facing a 2.07 times higher risk compared to those with shorter disease duration. Additionally, patients with moderate and severe-to-profound hearing loss had higher mean HbA1c levels than controls, suggesting that poorer glucose control correlates with more severe hearing impairment.

The gender of diabetic patients was found to have no influence on hearing loss prevalence, according to the research.

The study's authors suggest that hearing loss in type 2 diabetes may result from microcirculatory alterations affecting the cochlea, leading to changes in the ultrastructure of the inner ear capillaries, including thickening of the basilar membrane and atrophy of the stria vascularis.

With diabetes affecting millions of Americans-and numbers continuing to rise-this research underscores the importance of comprehensive diabetes care that includes hearing assessment. The findings suggest that hearing loss could serve as an early indicator of microvascular disease, potentially prompting earlier intervention to prevent further complications.

American Diabetes Month, observed every November, aims to bring attention to diabetes and its impact on millions of Americans. This new research adds hearing health to the list of important screening considerations for individuals living with type 2 diabetes.

The complete study, "Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Hearing Loss: A Prisma Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis," is available in the November 2025 issue of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery.