Excessive sleep not good for health say researchers

Not getting enough sleep at night is associated with ill health and now researchers say that sleeping excessively may also not be a good idea. The study appears in the latest issue of the Journal of American Heart Association.

Researchers have explained that spending too much time in bed may indicate an underlying health problem and may also worsen existing health problems. Sleep time should not exceed seven to eight hours a night they recommend. Chun Shing Kwok, co-author of the new study said that sleep duration and quality are vital questions that need to be explored by clinicians during consultations. Excessive sleep of over eight hours a day could be a signal for underlying obstructive sleep apnea and also is associated with cardiovascular disease. The clinicians should be particularly vigilant about excessive sleep duration if the sleep is reported to be non-refreshing by the patient. Depression could be another cause for excessive sleeping and should be ruled out.

For this study the team looked at 74 studies from the past and collected the total sleep duration and quality of the participants. They also noted the rates of heart disease, strokes and deaths among the participants of the studies. Overall the studies includes a total of around 3 million individuals whose sleep and its association with ill health could be assessed.

Results revealed that an average sleep duration of 10 hours per night is associated with a 30 percent rise in risk of premature deaths when compared to individuals who slept for 7 hours per night. Stroke death risk is also raised to 56 percent in individuals who slept an average of 10 hours per night. Poor sleep quality is also associated with a 44 percent increase in rates of heart disease.

“We found a significant association between deviations in sleep duration and both mortality and adverse cardiovascular outcomes,” the authors wrote. “The greater the divergence from the recommended durations of sleep, the greater the association for cardiovascular harm and mortality.”

Researchers agree that this study does not confidently say that more time spent in bed is associated with premature death and disease because most of the studies included patients who self-reported their sleep duration and quality of sleep. Further other underlying health problems in these patients that raised their risk of disease and early death was also not analysed in depth. However because of the large population of participants studied, the results should be taken as a warning, write the researchers. A person sleeping excessively should be examined and heart disease risk factors should be ruled out.

For those aged between 18 and 64 years, a seven to nine hours sleep at night is the current recommendation say the researchers.