HPI, INTEGRIS and USPI enter into agreement to offer patients more choice, flexibility of care

HPI Holdings LLC, an operator of hospitals, outpatient centers and clinics in Oklahoma City, INTEGRIS, Oklahoma's most advanced health care system, and United Surgical Partners International (USPI), a leading provider of ambulatory services in the United States, have entered into an agreement to form a joint venture designed to offer patients and families more choice and flexibility of care settings.

The joint venture combines HPI's comprehensive service offerings and convenience of care, the INTEGRIS system's unmatched continuum in Oklahoma and the management infrastructure and capabilities of USPI. It also establishes an affiliation of more than 1,300 accomplished physicians, representing a wide variety of specialties with practices across metro Oklahoma City.

HPI Community Hospital locations include the north campus at 9800 Broadway Extension, the south campus at 3100 SW 89th Street and the Northwest Surgical Hospital at 9204 N. May Avenue. The INTEGRIS network includes Baptist Medical Center, Southwest Medical Center and Lakeside Women's Hospital in Oklahoma City, as well as Canadian Valley Hospital in Yukon and INTEGRIS Health Edmond hospital in Edmond, OK.

"It is more important than ever that health care leaders continue to find ways to offer high quality care in affordable settings," says Ed Gray, President and CEO of HPI. "We've been successful developers and service providers in standalone settings, and we're pleased to continue development in that space while also establishing stronger connectivity to INTEGRIS, which offers Oklahoma's most comprehensive level of services from primary care to transplant and everything in between."

"The joint venture helps INTEGRIS continue our progress toward improving consumer access to care, delivering exceptional patient experiences, lowering the overall cost of care, and growing the number of people and families we're able to serve," says Tim Pehrson, President and CEO of INTEGRIS.

Brett Brodnax, President of USPI, states, "USPI is honored to both expand our relationship with INTEGRIS and establish this partnership with HPI. HPI physicians, management and staff have distinguished themselves by serving the surgical needs of the Oklahoma City community with excellence in quality, safety and patient satisfaction."

The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Brown Gibbons Lang & Company initiated the transaction and was the exclusive financial advisor to HPI.​