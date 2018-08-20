BU professor receives $1.2 million grant to study impact of TBI, military service on Alzheimer's disease

August 20, 2018

Jesse Mez, MD, MS, assistant professor of neurology at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), has received a three-year, $1.2 million grant from the United States Department of Defense to study the impact of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and military service on Alzheimer's disease and related disorders.

Mez, who also serves as Associate Director of the BU Alzheimer's Disease and CTE Center Clinical Core, will study Framingham Heart Study participants to test the hypothesis that TBI and military service are independently and jointly associated with the development of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions (such as Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy Bodies). The study will examine this relationship by looking at clinical, radiologic, and neuropathologic markers of Alzheimer's and other related conditions in participants followed over decades as part of the Framingham Heart Study. In addition, the study aims to determine whether some individuals may be at even greater risk based on additional factors such as genetic factors and lifestyle choices.

Related Stories

Mez, also a neurologist at Boston Medical Center, is a member of the American Academy of Neurology, the American Society of Human Genetics, the International Society to Advance Alzheimer's Research and Treatment, and the Society for Behavioral and Cognitive Neurology. He is a past recipient of a K23 Mentored Patient-Oriented Research Career Development Award from the National Institute on Aging, a New Investigator Research Grant from the Alzheimer's Association and a BU Alzheimer's Disease Center Pilot Grant.

Mez completed his undergraduate studies at Cornell University and earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He performed his residency training in neurology at Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women's Hospitals. He completed a clinical fellowship in Aging and Dementia and a research fellowship in neuroepidemiology at Columbia University.

Source:

http://www.bmc.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Duke researchers track missing T-cells in glioblastoma patients
Powerful psychedelic compound can model near-death experiences in the brain
Study finds why some people with brain markers of Alzheimer's never develop dementia
Hospitals battle for control over fast-growing heart-valve procedure
Rethinking fundamental rule of stroke care: 'Time is brain!'
Digital psychiatric therapy can 'rewire' the brain in children with ADHD, study shows
Why some patients with brain markers for Alzheimer's never develop the condition
New research confirms link between DDT exposure and autism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Long-term cannabinoid exposure impairs memory, study shows