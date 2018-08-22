NIH-funded study explores disparities in achieving HIV suppression

August 22, 2018

WHAT:

Daily antiretroviral therapy (ART) that suppresses HIV to levels undetectable by standard blood tests is lifesaving for individuals living with HIV and prevents sexual transmission of the virus to others. The public health community must use targeted interventions, however, to do a better job of reaching populations with low levels of viral suppression, according to experts from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health.

If HIV treatment as prevention is to help us reach the goal of ending the HIV epidemic in the United States, it is critical to understand, address and bridge gaps in achieving viral suppression, NIAID Director Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., and colleagues write in an editorial commenting on an NIH-funded study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Related Stories

The study found that rates of viral suppression among 31,930 adults receiving HIV care at eight clinical sites across the United States improved from 32 percent in 1997 to 86 percent in 2015. However, these gains were not equally distributed across different demographic and clinical populations.

As HIV treatment guidelines changed to promote early ART initiation, and as ART regimens improved, overall rates of viral suppression rose. Yet certain demographic groups, such as black people living with HIV, remained less likely to be virally suppressed. Additionally, improvements in viral suppression among heterosexual individuals and people who inject drugs plateaued from 2013 to 2015.

According to the NIAID experts, the new study brings us closer to understanding viral suppression gaps brought on by social and economic barriers to care. Dr. Fauci and colleagues call for additional research to follow up on these findings and to identify ways to address and resolve these disparities. They also note that bringing all people living with HIV into care remains a key challenge to the success of treatment as prevention efforts for which more effective strategies are needed.

As the public health community strives to end the HIV epidemic in the United States, targeted treatment interventions for populations with low levels of viral suppression, paired with tailored prevention packages, will be essential, Dr. Fauci and colleagues conclude.

Source:

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-officials-closing-treatment-gaps-critical-ending-us-hiv-epidemic

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New modeling studies highlight urgent need for effective drug policy reforms to prevent HIV
New HIV therapy suppresses viral replication and increases immune cells in drug-resistant patients
Supercomputer simulations reveal potential therapeutic target in HIV-1 replication
Genital warts may promote HIV sexual transmission
Study: IgG3 antibody stops B cells from fighting pathogens in HIV patients
Transgenic rice plant extracts could help stop the spread of HIV
Conditions of first sexual encounter can be indicators of future HIV risk and gender-based violence
New method evaluates effectiveness of interventions in mitigating spread of HIV

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Simple intervention during routine care reduces alcohol consumption in men with HIV