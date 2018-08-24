ITL Group announces completion of SMT manufacturing upgrade

Aug 24 2018

Experienced medical device design, development, and manufacturing partner, ITL Group (a Gooch & Housego company) has announced further investment in its on-site PCB manufacturing facility.

With more than 40 years PCB manufacturing experience, ITL is one of the few ISO13485 and FDA GMP certified UK companies that can provide high volume PCB manufacturing within the medical sector.

ITL has invested in the TSM A70 Series, a SMT reflow oven, alongside a five-day training course for four SMT Operators. These recent advancements are part of ITL’s commitment to continuous improvement.

Tristan Lambert, Production Manager, ITL Group said:

This investment is part of our commitment to continuous improvement and enables us to retain our reputation for delivering superior quality manufacturing services to our customers.”

The TSM A70 Series is the latest addition to ITL’s electronics department, which is also home to the new, fully programmable StripCrimp 200 – suitable for high precision stripping and subsequent crimping of side- or rear-feed terminals for wires between 0.05 – 4.00 mm² (30 - 12 AWG).

Features:

  • TSM ovens feature ultra-low power consumption
  • Temperature Monitoring Function – Measured, actual temperature is indicated by on-screen display with any differences clearly illustrated by changing on-screen colours and alarm.
  • Automatic Conveyor Adjustment, Chain Oiler and Start-Stop
  • Entire Reflow System is controlled through the on-board PC – This includes the heater temperature, blower fan, and convection velocity.
  • Sets the optimum profile and system checks if the set profile is maintained within the error range by measuring the temperature in the oven in real time (alarm sounds if there is an error).
  • Temperature profile memory for each product; no time loss when changing production model, making a separate profile check unnecessary.
