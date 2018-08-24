ITL Group announces completion of SMT manufacturing upgrade

Experienced medical device design, development, and manufacturing partner, ITL Group (a Gooch & Housego company) has announced further investment in its on-site PCB manufacturing facility.

With more than 40 years PCB manufacturing experience, ITL is one of the few ISO13485 and FDA GMP certified UK companies that can provide high volume PCB manufacturing within the medical sector.

ITL has invested in the TSM A70 Series, a SMT reflow oven, alongside a five-day training course for four SMT Operators. These recent advancements are part of ITL’s commitment to continuous improvement.

Tristan Lambert, Production Manager, ITL Group said:

This investment is part of our commitment to continuous improvement and enables us to retain our reputation for delivering superior quality manufacturing services to our customers.”

The TSM A70 Series is the latest addition to ITL’s electronics department, which is also home to the new, fully programmable StripCrimp 200 – suitable for high precision stripping and subsequent crimping of side- or rear-feed terminals for wires between 0.05 – 4.00 mm² (30 - 12 AWG).

