Sociodemographic risk adjustment can improve apparent performance of some hospitals

Aug 25 2018

Sociodemographic risk adjustment of emergency care-sensitive mortality improves apparent performance of some hospitals treating a large number of nonwhite, Hispanic, or poor patients. That is the finding of a study published in the August 2018 issue of Academic Emergency Medicine (AEM), a journal of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM).

The lead author of the study is Kimon L. H. Ioannides MD, Assistant Professor, Clinical Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Lewis Katz School of Medicine Temple University, Philadelphia.

Related Stories

The study, by Ioannides et al, demonstrate substantial potential financial benefits from sociodemographic adjustment for safety net hospitals taking care of vulnerable patients. Within the broader debate about the role of safety net hospitals, the findings also provide key evidence on potential effects of payment reform on nonemergency care and on hospital markets more generally.

Ioannides et al recommend including sociodemographic adjustment in payment models to avert harm to safety net hospitals and vulnerable patients, but caution that close monitoring, reporting of adjustment trends (including other comorbidities), and robust data transparency (including rankings stratified by sociodemographics) are required to avoid exploitation of these adjustments.

Lynne D. Richardson, MD, Professor of Emergency Medicine, Professor of Population Health Science and Policy, and System Vice Chair of Emergency Medicine at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, commented:

"This analysis by Ioannides et al adds to the growing evidence that traditional approaches to risk adjustment do not adequately account for the impact of persistent and pervasive societal inequities on observed health outcomes. We must continue to refine and improve the quality metrics used to evaluate hospital and physician performance by integrating important social determinants of health into our risk adjustment models."

Source:

http://saem.org/

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Rethinking fundamental rule of stroke care: 'Time is brain!'
Experts provide insight into novel concepts and approaches for stroke rehabilitation
Stroke patients appear to receive better care at teaching hospitals with less chance of readmission
Areas with high density of alcohol outlets have more hospital admission rates
HSS takes young patients with physical challenges on a surfing trip
HPI, INTEGRIS and USPI enter into agreement to offer patients more choice, flexibility of care
Lowering pH inside tumor cells can slow down spread of cancer
Breastfeeding may reduce risk for stroke in post-menopausal women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in Wound Care

There are many definitions of hard-to-heal. More conventionally, it's based on underlying etiology of the wound, but in practice it's any wound that has not healed within a timely fashion. This is often due to a lack of coordinated care.

Innovation in Wound Care

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New research confirms link between DDT exposure and autism