Podcast: KHN’s ‘What the Health?’ Ask us anything!

This week, KHN's "What the Health?" panelists answered questions submitted by listeners.

Among the topics covered were the origins of coverage in Medicare and Medicaid, telehealth, wellness plans and why doctors get paid the way they do.

This week's panelists are Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Anna Edney of Bloomberg News, Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times and Joanne Kenen of Politico. Kaiser Health News will post a transcript of the podcast later.

Plus, for "extra credit," the panelists recommend their favorite health stories of the week they think you should read, too:

Julie Rovner: The New York Times’ "Scotland to Provide Free Sanitary Products to Students," by Ceylan Yeginsu

Joanne Kenen: The Virginian-Pilot’s "Horrific Deaths, Brutal Treatment: Mental Illness in America's Jails," by Gary A. Harki

Margot Sanger-Katz: The New York Times’ "Study Causes Splash But Here's Why You Should Stay Calm on Alcohol's Risks," by Aaron Carroll

Anna Edney: Vox.com’s "Republicans Claimed Medicaid Made the Opioid Epidemic Worse. A New Study Proves Them Wrong," by German Lopez

