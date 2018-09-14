Titan Enterprises offers reliable beverage dispensing flowmeters

Sep 14 2018

Based upon a unique Pelton wheel design, Titan Enterprises beverage dispensing flowmeters are inherently reliable and proven in tens of thousands of installations around the world.

At the heart of each beverage flowmeter is a precision Pelton wheel turbine that rotates freely on robust sapphire bearings and contains over-moulded magnets that are detected through the chamber wall by a Hall effect detector. The output from the beverage flowmeter is a stream of NPN pulses that are directly interfaced with the electronic display. This combination of materials and technology ensures a long-life product with reliable operation throughout.

Constructed from totally non-metallic wetted components and offering a flow range of up to 10 liters per minute - Titan's NSF-accredited beverage dispensing flowmeters are the product of choice for precise metering of lower viscosity beverages including coffee, wine, beers, spirits and soft drinks.

Source:

http://www.flowmeters.co.uk

