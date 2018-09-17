Household disinfectants could contribute to obesity risk in children

Sally Robertson, BScSep 17 2018

Canadian researchers have shown that commonly used household cleaning products could be making children overweight by causing changes in their gut microflora.

Sergey Mironov | Shutterstock

The researchers studied the gut microbiota of 757 infants aged 3 to 4 months and established their weight once they reached 1 and 3 years old. They also assessed household exposure to detergents, disinfectants and eco-friendly cleaning products.

To analyse information on the microbes found in the fecal matter of infants, the team used data from the Canadian Healthy Infant Longitudinal Development (CHILD) birth cohort. To assess body mass index (BMI), they used data from the World Health Organization growth charts for BMI scores.

As reported in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, the greatest alterations in gut flora at 3 to 4 months were seen in households where disinfectants were frequently used. Those infants had decreased levels of the Clostridium and Hemophilus and increased levels of Lachnospiraceae. The team also found that the level of Lachnospiraceae increased, the more frequently disinfectants were used. No such association was observed when detergents or eco-friendly products were used.

We found that infants living in households with disinfectants being used at least weekly were twice as likely to have higher levels of the gut microbes Lachnospiraceae at age 3-4 months; when they were 3 years old, their body mass index was higher than children not exposed to heavy home use of disinfectants as an infant,"

Principal investigator Anita Kozyrskyj

The authors say antibacterial cleaning products are able to change the environmental microbiome and increase a child’s risk of becoming overweight.

In a related commentary, epidemiologists Noel Muller and Moira Differding from John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health say: "There is biologic plausibility to the finding that early-life exposure to disinfectants may increase risk of childhood obesity through the alterations in bacteria within the Lachnospiraceae family."

They say further studies should be conducted to look at whether the use of household disinfectants contributes to the causes of obesity through microbially related mechanisms.

Source:

https://eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-09/cmaj-hcp091118.php

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study: Children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia are immunologically disparate at birth
Investigators pinpoint exact stage of retinoblastoma development in children
Blocking RNA-silencing protein in the liver prevents obesity and diabetes in mice
Obesity changes airway muscle function, raises asthma risk
CDC recommends people get flu shots soon
Short-term psychotherapy improves mental health of women caring for children with chronic conditions
Children born by cesarean more likely to develop food allergies, shows study
Obesity contributes to cognitive deficits by activating microglial cells, mice study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Dr. George Tetz discusses the discovery of prion-like domains in eukaryotic viruses, and the implications of this study on gene therapies and common neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease.

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »