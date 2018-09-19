Alector announces initiation of Phase 1 trial of AL001 for treating frontotemporal dementia

Sep 19 2018

Alector, a privately held biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegeneration, today announced the initiation of its Phase 1 trial called INFRONT, which is evaluating AL001, the company's product candidate for the treatment of a genetically-defined sub-population of patients with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

"We are excited to initiate our first clinical trial for this devastating disorder," said Robert Paul, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Alector. "Our clinical trials are anchored in state-of-the-art biomarkers, brain imaging modalities, and cognitive tests that will allow us to monitor disease progression and treatment response rapidly and accurately. We look forward to progressing AL001 through clinical development towards our goal of bringing a new treatment option to patients in need."

Related Stories

"In order to increase awareness about FTD and ensure effective patient access to our trials, we have established relations with patient registries, advocacy organizations, key opinion leaders and dementia centers," said Omer Siddiqui, vice president of development operations at Alector. "We look forward to working with these groups as we advance the AL001 program."

AL001-1 Phase 1 Trial

The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of AL001 in healthy volunteers and participants with frontotemporal dementia that carry the GRN mutation, known as FTD-GRN.

Source:

https://www.alector.com/

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Computer avatars play role in diagnosis of dementia
Study investigates impact of osteoporosis on risk of developing dementia
Study finds why some people with brain markers of Alzheimer's never develop dementia
Air pollution increases risk of dementia
Older kidney disease patients on dialysis have higher dementia risk
Study provides absolute 10-year estimates for dementia by age, sex and APOE genotype
Study: Dementia symptoms likely to be most pronounced in winter and early spring
Dementia patients could be experiencing pain they cannot communicate

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Stroke doubles the risk of dementia, shows recent large-scale study