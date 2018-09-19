UTILITY receives FDA approval for Investigational New Drug applications

Sep 19 2018

UTILITY therapeutics Ltd ("UTILITY" or "the Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing antibiotics in the US, today announces that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for mecillinam (injectable) and pivmecillinam (oral prodrug). This enables the Company to commence clinical development in the US for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), and uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI).

In May 2018 UTILITY announced the signature of an exclusive license agreement for the United States of America with LEO Pharma A/S on access to the complete dataset for mecillinam and pivmecillinam, which have been approved for use in Europe for over 40 years.

Related Stories

Both mecillinam (injectable) and pivmecillinam (oral prodrug) have been designated by the FDA as Qualified Infectious Disease Products (QIDP) for the indication of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and in the case of pivmecillinam, uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI).

The QIDP designation provides certain incentives for the development of antibacterial and antifungal drug products that treat serious or life-threatening infections, which may include priority review, and a five-year extension of market exclusivity.

"Gaining IND approval for mecillinam and its oral prodrug pivmecillinam marks an important milestone for UTILITY" said Mark Beards, Chief Executive Officer of UTILITY. "Both products have seen decades of use in the clinic and in certain markets are the most commonly used systemic antibiotics for urinary tract infections."

"Importantly, these products continue to show low resistance and high success rates based on real world evidence. We are confident that their introduction in the US can offer a new and important treatment option for patients as well as an opportunity to reduce dependence on last resort antibiotics. We look forward to working closely with the FDA to bring these products to patients as soon as possible."

Source:

https://utilitytherapeutics.com/2018/09/19/utility-receives-investigational-new-drug-approval-from-us-fda/

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Mast announces arrival of new Mueller Hinton for antibiotic susceptibility testing
Study: Better infrastructure and governance associated with lower measures of antimicrobial resistance
Telehealth videoconferencing promotes antibiotic stewardship efforts in rural facilities
Genetic disruption strategy effectively stymies evolution of drug-resistant pathogens
Scientists discover peptides that can be used as new antibiotic candidates
Weak antibiotic concentrations sufficient to increase antimicrobial resistance in laboratory conditions
Probiotic supplementation may reduce use of antibiotics, scientific analysis shows
Easy and rapid test for viral infections can cut antibiotic use, hospitalizations

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds worrisome increase in drug-resistant infections