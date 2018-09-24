FDA lifts partial clinical hold that paused enrollment of new patients in tazemetosta clinical trials

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical-stage company developing novel epigenetic therapies, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the partial clinical hold that had paused U.S.-based enrollment of new patients in its tazemetostat clinical trials. Epizyme is now in the process of reopening enrollment in all of its company-sponsored trials in the U.S., including the follicular lymphoma (FL) EZH2 activating mutation cohort of its Phase 2 non-Hodgkin lymphoma trial.

Epizyme's formal response to the FDA included a comprehensive assessment of the risk of secondary malignancies, including T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LBL) potentially associated with tazemetostat, which took into account both published literature and the company's clinical experience to date. This followed a report of a single case of T-LBL in its tazemetostat pediatric study. Epizyme provided a thorough assessment of efficacy and safety data across all of its trials in hematological malignancies and solid tumors, in both adults and children, and convened a panel of external scientific and medical experts who reviewed and validated the findings.

"The Epizyme team has worked diligently to provide a comprehensive response back to the FDA, and through constructive dialogue, we successfully resolved the partial clinical hold. This allows us to turn our full attention to our key priorities: preparing for our first NDA submission for tazemetostat in epithelioid sarcoma and defining our registration path in FL," said Robert Bazemore, president and chief executive officer of Epizyme. "We, along with our investigators and the global experts we consulted to support our complete response, continue to believe in the positive benefit/risk of tazemetostat as we move forward in our clinical development program. We remain steadfast in our commitment to bringing this potential therapeutic option to cancer patients in need of safe and effective new treatments."

Epizyme will now engage with regulators in France and Germany to resolve the partial clinical holds and resume enrollment in those countries. The company is also working closely with its study partners to reach a similar resolution for their respective trials in which tazemetostat is being studied in combination with other therapies.

