Novel drug alleviates memory deficits and neuropathology in Alzheimer's animal model

Sep 25 2018

New research conducted at the Lady Davis Institute (LDI) at the Jewish General Hospital reveals that a novel drug reverses memory deficits and stops Alzheimer disease pathology (AD) in an animal model. Importantly, this drug has already proven to be non-toxic for humans in a clinical setting and could, therefore, be brought quickly to trials in humans against AD. These findings are published today in Nature Communications.

For years, Dr. LeBlanc, Senior Investigator at the LDI and Professor of Neurology and Neurosurgery at McGill University, has strived to identify early neurodegenerative events responsible for age-related memory loss. Her team discovered that the Caspase-6 enzyme is highly activated in Alzheimer disease brain lesions and associated with loss of memory. She, therefore, pursued the hypothesis that stopping Caspase-6 might provide relief from memory loss and stop progressive dementia. Since there are no specific Caspase-6 inhibitors, the LeBlanc team moved upstream, ultimately discovering that Caspase-1 was responsible for activating Caspase-6.

Related Stories

"This was a significant revelation because Caspase-1 inhibitors had been developed for treating inflammatory diseases," explains Dr. LeBlanc. "Thus, we decided to test the effects of a particular Caspase-1 inhibitor, called VX-765, against memory loss and brain pathologies in a mouse model of Alzheimer disease."

The work, first authored by Dr. Joseph Flores, a research associate in the LeBlanc lab, showed that VX-765 has an unprecedented beneficial effect in Alzheimer mice. The drug rapidly reverses memory loss, eliminates inflammation, and stops Alzheimer's prototypical amyloid peptide accumulation in the mice brains. In addition to being safe for humans at relatively high doses for extended periods of time, it is capable of reaching the brain, a significant challenge in the development of drugs against disorders of the brain.

While Dr. LeBlanc cautions that there is a considerable bridge to cross between the mouse brain and that of a human, she believes that since her work has first identified the Caspase-1/Caspase-6 neurodegenerative pathway in human neurons and in human Alzheimer brains, there is a chance that this drug will work just as well in humans as it did in mice. Nevertheless, a clinical trial is needed to determine whether the drug will be beneficial against Alzheimer disease in humans.

Presently, there are no efficient treatments to significantly treat Alzheimer disease, the major affliction in a group of dementias that affect 47.5 million individuals worldwide.​

Source:

https://www.mcgill.ca/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Cancer Research UK invests £14 million to transform London into cancer biotherapeutics hub
Eating fatty fish during pregnancy may boost unborn child's brain development
Premature babies show better brain development when fed breast milk, finds study
Study shows how the drive to eat overpowers the brain’s signal to stop
Researchers harness Zika virus vaccine under development to target glioblastoma
Study offers solid link between visceral organs and brain’s reward, motivation system
Alzheimer’s diagnosis might become simpler with new brain imaging method
Study: Human brain structured to make best possible decision with limited resources

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Zika virus could become a weapon against brain cancer