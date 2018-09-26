Machine learning may be useful tool to predict outcomes for people at risk of psychosis, depression

Sep 26 2018

Machine learning, also known as artificial intelligence, could be a useful tool for predicting how well people at high risk of psychosis or with recent onset depression will function socially in the future, an international research study has found.

The research team, led in Australia by Professor Stephen Wood from Orygen, the National Centre of Excellence in Youth Mental Health, evaluated whether clinical, neuroimaging-based, or machine-learning methods could better predict patients' social outcomes (e.g., their ability to undertake social interactions, or create and maintain relationships with others) than methods currently in use. In all three approaches the results of brain imaging and clinical measures from client interviews were analyzed.

Related Stories

Professor Wood said the research team found that machine learning outperformed human experts and could correctly predict social outcomes one year later in up to 83 per cent of patients in clinical high-risk states for psychosis and 70 per cent of patients with recent-onset depression.

"Predicting social outcomes is important as among young people and emerging adults in OECD countries the top causes of 'disability' - and poor social functioning is included in that - are mostly disorders of mental health, including those that typically present with a first episode of psychosis," Professor Wood said.

"By being able to better predict what will happen to people at high risk of psychosis or with recent onset depression over time, we are able to provide individualized treatments to clients when they first present to mental health services and potentially improve their social functioning.

For the study the research team followed 116 people at clinical high-risk of developing psychosis and 120 people experiencing recent onset depression aged 15 to 40, as well as 176 healthy control participants.

Source:

https://www.orygen.org.au/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Mothers with gestational diabetes mellitus have elevated risk of postpartum depression symptoms
Looking deep inside the brain to accurately diagnose bipolar disorder and depression
Benefit and harm of new screening program for depression still remain unclear
Brain region for stress control is enlarged in people with depression, finds study
New guidelines for evaluation and treatment of perimenopausal depression
New neural-network model discovers speech patterns indicative of depression
Arthritis common in individuals with varying degrees of depression, finds study
Study examines link between brain function and impact of life events on depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Autism spectrum disorders linked to greater risk for depression in young adulthood