Fina Biosolutions receives patent for expression and purification of the conjugate vaccine protein

Fina Biosolutions announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent for expression and purification of the conjugate vaccine protein CRM 197 in E. coli. CRM 197 is a key component of many vaccine formulations utilized worldwide.

"Our goal is to reduce the vaccine cost barrier and grant people in need access to life-saving vaccines," said Dr. Andrew Lees, Founder and CEO of Fina Biosolutions. "We couldn't be more pleased to announce that we succeeded in creating a needed vaccine protein, CRM 197, in an efficient and more cost-effective way. Our proprietary method of production will help people around the world protect themselves, their children and their loved ones from pneumonia, meningitis and more."

Prior to Fina Biosolutions' new method of production, the CRM 197 protein was manufactured by Corynebacterium diphtheriae at low yields or was available commercially at high cost. Limited access to the protein hindered vaccine development and increased vaccine production costs considerably, especially for emerging market manufacturers. The recently-granted patent is for Fina Biosolutions' revolutionary new method of CRM 197 expression, which produces the protein at very high yields without the need for Corynebacterium diphtheriae. The CRM 197 manufactured by this method is soluble, properly-folded and expressed in the cytoplasm of E. coli, a bacterium commonly used in biotechnology.