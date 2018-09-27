Non-small cell lung cancer patients survive longer when treated with durvalumab

Sep 27 2018

Non-small cell lung cancer patients survive longer when their treatment includes durvalumab following platinum-based chemoradiotherapy, according to research led by Moffitt Cancer Center. New clinical trial data published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine show durvalumab improved progression-free survival by 17.2 months compared to placebo.

Durvalumab (Imfinzi®) is an immune checkpoint inhibitor that received United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in February as a new standard-of-care option for patients with stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer where surgery is not an option and whose disease has not progressed following platinum-based chemoradiotherapy. The therapy, administered intravenously, helps increase T cell activation by blocking a protein called PD-L1 (programmed cell death ligand 1).

Related Stories

Manufactured by AstraZeneca, durvalumab received initial FDA approval in 2017 for locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer. But Scott Antonia, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the Department of Thoracic Oncology at Moffitt, saw the potential of durvalumab as a treatment option for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Working with AstraZeneca, he launched the PACIFIC clinical trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled international phase 3 trial that spanned 235 investigative sites in 26 countries and enrolled more than 700 patients.

"Approximately one-third of patients with non-small cell lung cancer have advanced stage 3 disease at the time of diagnosis. Standard treatment has been chemotherapy and radiation, but 85 percent of patients do not respond to the therapy," said Antonia. "Adding durvalumab to the standard treatment has made a big impact for this group of patients. It's allowing them to live longer and potentially increasing their chance for cure."

The new clinical trial data are based on a two-year follow-up of patients participating in the trial. The findings include:

  • Progression-free survival was 17.2 months with durvalumab compared to 5.6 months with placebo.
  • Overall survival rate at two years was 66.3 percent with durvalumab compared to 55.6 percent with placebo.
  • Of the patients who had a response to durvalumab, 73.5 percent had an ongoing response at 18 months compared with 52.2 percent in the placebo group.
Source:

https://moffitt.org/newsroom/press-release-archive/2018/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-patients-see-improved-survival-with-durvalumab/

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of entrectinib drug in ROS1-positive NSCLC show promising results
Overlooked immune cells could play a key role in cancer immunotherapy, claims new study
Researchers develop molecule that makes cancer cells sensitive to radiotherapy
New guidance for treatment of bone loss in hematologic stem cell transplant Recipients
New research suggests power of zebrafish as tool for cancer drug discovery
Sesen Bio to present its three-month Phase 3 VISTA Trial data at Global Congress
Prostatectomy plus radiotherapy associated with greater survival in prostate cancer patients
Lung cancer patients treated with invasive surgery more likely to become chronic opioid users

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Few minutes of sprinting exercise may be as effective as longer exercise sessions