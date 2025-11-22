Experts launch digital hub to transform bowel cancer prevention and care

World-leading experts have launched an online platform to enable the public to shape the future of bowel cancer research and patient care.

Each year, 42,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with bowel cancer, and 16,000 die from it annually – which equates to 44 every day.

Sadly, the North East of England has high rates of the illness and poor outcomes, which has spurred the COLO-SPEED team at Newcastle University to launch an online platform where members of the public can actively contribute to future bowel cancer research.

We urge as many people as possible to join us and sign up for this research platform as we seek to understand more about bowel cancer. As many as 44 people die from bowel cancer every day in the UK and many of those deaths are preventable. Our research is aimed at preventing the disease, or, where that is not possible, finding it early. Together we can reduce the number of people dying from it." Colin Rees, Professor of Gastroenterology at Newcastle University, UK, and President of the British Society of Gastroenterology

Vison to 'speed up research'

The COLO-SPEED team (Colorectal Cancer Screening Prevention Endoscopy and Early Diagnosis) is leading some of the world's largest bowel cancer research studies and was funded in 2019 thanks to a £985,000 grant from The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, part of Newcastle Hospitals Charity

They have already recruited over 25,000 patients to their studies and their vision is to speed up research, improve clinical practice and save lives by transforming the way studies are delivered.

Members to the new online platform will be offered the opportunity to choose if they wish to take part in a range of activities, and can decide how little or how much they wish to be involved, such as:

- Co-developing new research ideas and funding applications

- Taking part in research directly as a participant

- Attending in-person and online patient meetings

- Going to research showcase events where they can meet researchers and learn about new bowel cancer studies.

The platform will make research participation and engagement easier than ever, enabling more patients and members of the public to contribute.

On behalf of The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, Mark Robson, said: "When things weren't going well on the pitch, my Dad would look to change things. And that's how we felt about COLO-SPEED when Professor Rees first approached us about it.

"Here, we thought, was something we could fund that could really 'change the game' with regards to bowel cancer.

"It is already making a tremendous difference and we look forward to a future when even more people are able to participate in vital research to improve bowel cancer detection and treatment."

More than 3,000 people have already expressed an interest in signing up to the platform and it is set to be the largest of its kind in the world.

Anyone can sign up, including those who have been diagnosed with bowel cancer, have experienced being tested for it, or those who are simply keen to learn more and contribute to wider research but have no experience of bowel cancer or symptoms whatsoever.

Mary Glindon, MP for Newcastle East and Wallsend, said: "Bowel cancer is a disease that affects many people, particularly here in the North East.

"Supported by The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, the COLO-SPEED research platform is seeking to significantly reduce the number of cases and deaths from the illness.

"The Newcastle team are delivering world-leading research, having recruited over 25,000 patients into studies in the last few years.

"They are now looking to take this research further by signing up many people to the new digital platform. I encourage people to sign up as we collectively try to prevent and improve bowel cancer outcomes."

Digital platform a 'marvellous idea'

One person who knows all too well the importance of bowel cancer research is Former Newcastle and Scotland football captain Bob Moncur.

In 2007 he was diagnosed with the condition and was in remission nine months later. He is delighted by the launch of the new digital platform.

He said: "I think COLO-SPEED's digital platform is a marvellous idea.

"Having had cancer twice, I'm very grateful for all the research that's going on. Really, I'm grateful to still be here and be talking right now.

"It's a sad thing to hear the North East is the worst in the country for bowel cancer, but it's great that the COLO-SPEED team are doing something about that.

"People don't usually get to see the research as its happening but here's a chance to get involved with it."