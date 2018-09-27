Restek expands LC product line

Restek has expanded its line of LC accessories to bring you even more of what you need to keep your LC flowing. Over 140 new items are now available, including fittings, tubing, mobile phase management and safety supplies, and more.

Featured products include bottle top inlet valves to protect your lab from volatile compounds and your mobile phase from bacterial contamination, outlet valves to regulate pressure during helium sparging, and safety exhaust filters with a color indicator to clearly show when a changeout is needed.

Browse top-quality couplers, fittings, unions, tees, and crosses; PEEK and stainless steel tubing; mobile phase maintenance and safety products including bottle tops, valves, filters, and spargers—and that’s on top of our already wide selection of instrument replacement parts and supplies.