Advance your analysis of cannabis with Restek’s new Cannabidivarinic Acid standard

Cannabidivarinic Acid (CBDVA) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid reported to have anti-inflammatory properties. While its medicinal benefits are still being researched, quantifying this compound in cannabis samples is crucial for obtaining a true measurement of potency and chemovar identification. Restek now offers a new CBDVA certified reference material (CRM) to help labs advance their analysis of cannabis.

Advance your analysis of cannabis with Restek’s new Cannabidivarinic Acid (CBDVA) standard

Related Stories

Restek’s new CBDVA standard is ideal for creating multipoint (5-point minimum suggested) calibration curves for LC analysis. With verified composition and stability, this prepared stock product eliminates the need for in-house standards preparation for greater convenience and lower labor requirements. As it’s excluded from U.S. DEA Controlled Substances Act (CSA) regulatory controls, no customer permits or licensing required to purchase within the U.S., and because it’s manufactured and QC tested in Restek’s ISO-accredited labs, this new CBDVA standard qualifies as a certified reference material (CRM) that satisfies your ISO requirements.

For CBDVA and other reference standards, Raptor LC columns, sample preparation products, and the expert consultation your cannabis lab needs, turn to www.restek.com/cannabis.

Source:

Restek Corporation

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Restek Corporation. (2020, June 19). Advance your analysis of cannabis with Restek’s new Cannabidivarinic Acid standard. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 19, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200619/Advance-your-analysis-of-cannabis-with-Resteke28099s-new-Cannabidivarinic-Acid-(CBDVA)-standard.aspx.

  • MLA

    Restek Corporation. "Advance your analysis of cannabis with Restek’s new Cannabidivarinic Acid standard". News-Medical. 19 June 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200619/Advance-your-analysis-of-cannabis-with-Resteke28099s-new-Cannabidivarinic-Acid-(CBDVA)-standard.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Restek Corporation. "Advance your analysis of cannabis with Restek’s new Cannabidivarinic Acid standard". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200619/Advance-your-analysis-of-cannabis-with-Resteke28099s-new-Cannabidivarinic-Acid-(CBDVA)-standard.aspx. (accessed June 19, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Restek Corporation. 2020. Advance your analysis of cannabis with Restek’s new Cannabidivarinic Acid standard. News-Medical, viewed 19 June 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200619/Advance-your-analysis-of-cannabis-with-Resteke28099s-new-Cannabidivarinic-Acid-(CBDVA)-standard.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Restek Long-Life ESI electrodes are more rugged and less susceptible to corrosive conditions
Restek's new Rxi-65TG columns enable accurate, reliable analysis of edible oil triglycerides
New triple-phase SPME fibers and Arrows enable quick, efficient extraction of volatiles and semivolatiles
Restek releases new version of methanizer for Thermo TRACE 1300/1310 GCs
Restek to present fundamentals of gas chromatography at Waters' GC-MS seminar
Restek adds cannabidivarin to its selection of cannabis reference standards
Restek launches new Oregon cannabis pesticide standards

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

More Content from Restek Corporation

See all content from Restek Corporation
You might also like... ×
Pro EZLC method translator simplifies LC method migration