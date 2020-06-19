Advance your analysis of cannabis with Restek’s new Cannabidivarinic Acid standard

Cannabidivarinic Acid (CBDVA) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid reported to have anti-inflammatory properties. While its medicinal benefits are still being researched, quantifying this compound in cannabis samples is crucial for obtaining a true measurement of potency and chemovar identification. Restek now offers a new CBDVA certified reference material (CRM) to help labs advance their analysis of cannabis.

Restek’s new CBDVA standard is ideal for creating multipoint (5-point minimum suggested) calibration curves for LC analysis. With verified composition and stability, this prepared stock product eliminates the need for in-house standards preparation for greater convenience and lower labor requirements. As it’s excluded from U.S. DEA Controlled Substances Act (CSA) regulatory controls, no customer permits or licensing required to purchase within the U.S., and because it’s manufactured and QC tested in Restek’s ISO-accredited labs, this new CBDVA standard qualifies as a certified reference material (CRM) that satisfies your ISO requirements.

