New certified reference material for testing residual solvents in cannabis

This new certified reference material (CRM) from Restek contains 20 commonly analyzed residual solvents in one convenient solution.

Designed for cannabis labs testing residual solvents by headspace GC, this convenient high-concentration (3000 μg/mL) formulation makes it easy to prepare accurate working standards for various threshold limits. With verified composition and stability, this CRM is manufactured and QC tested in Restek’s ISO-accredited labs to satisfy your ISO requirements. In stock now and available for immediate shipment.