Streamline Cannabinoid Analyses with Restek’s New Neutrals Mix

Restek’s new cannabinoid 9-component mix streamlines cannabinoid analyses. By combining nine compounds into one ampul, calibration complexity has been simplified, enabling labs to minimize errors, save time, and reduce cost. A high concentration of 1000 μg/mL adds additional flexibility in constructing calibration curves and lowers solvent spiking volume for labs assessing potency recoveries.
The Cannabinoids Neutrals Mix (cat.# 34132) is a certified reference material (CRM), manufactured and QC-tested in Restek’s ISO-accredited labs. Verified composition and stability, with two independently produced lots available, helps satisfy your ISO requirements.
Restek’s new Cannabinoids Neutrals Mix contains these compounds:
- Cannabichromene (CBC)
- Cannabicyclol (CBL)
- Cannabidiol (CBD)
- Cannabidivarin (CBDV)
- Cannabigerol (CBG)
- Cannabinol (CBN)
- d8-Tetrahydrocannabinol (d8-THC)
- d9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (d9-THC)
- Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV)
For cannabinoids and other reference standards, sample preparation products, and the expert consultation your cannabis lab needs, turn to www.restek.com/cannabis
Source:
- https://www.restek.com/en/news/streamline-cannabinoid-analyses-with-resteks-new-neutrals-mix/