Streamline Cannabinoid Analyses with Restek’s New Neutrals Mix

Restek’s new cannabinoid 9-component mix streamlines cannabinoid analyses. By combining nine compounds into one ampul, calibration complexity has been simplified, enabling labs to minimize errors, save time, and reduce cost. A high concentration of 1000 μg/mL adds additional flexibility in constructing calibration curves and lowers solvent spiking volume for labs assessing potency recoveries.

Cannabinoids Neutrals Mix

The Cannabinoids Neutrals Mix (cat.# 34132) is a certified reference material (CRM), manufactured and QC-tested in Restek’s ISO-accredited labs. Verified composition and stability, with two independently produced lots available, helps satisfy your ISO requirements.

Restek’s new Cannabinoids Neutrals Mix contains these compounds:

  • Cannabichromene (CBC)
  • Cannabicyclol (CBL)
  • Cannabidiol (CBD)
  • Cannabidivarin (CBDV)
  • Cannabigerol (CBG)
  • Cannabinol (CBN)
  • d8-Tetrahydrocannabinol (d8-THC)
  • d9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (d9-THC)
  • Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV)

For cannabinoids and other reference standards, sample preparation products, and the expert consultation your cannabis lab needs, turn to www.restek.com/cannabis

