Streamline Cannabinoid Analyses with Restek’s New Neutrals Mix

Restek’s new cannabinoid 9-component mix streamlines cannabinoid analyses. By combining nine compounds into one ampul, calibration complexity has been simplified, enabling labs to minimize errors, save time, and reduce cost. A high concentration of 1000 μg/mL adds additional flexibility in constructing calibration curves and lowers solvent spiking volume for labs assessing potency recoveries.

The Cannabinoids Neutrals Mix (cat.# 34132) is a certified reference material (CRM), manufactured and QC-tested in Restek’s ISO-accredited labs. Verified composition and stability, with two independently produced lots available, helps satisfy your ISO requirements.

Restek’s new Cannabinoids Neutrals Mix contains these compounds:

Cannabichromene (CBC)

Cannabicyclol (CBL)

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Cannabidivarin (CBDV)

Cannabigerol (CBG)

Cannabinol (CBN)

d8-Tetrahydrocannabinol (d8-THC)

d9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (d9-THC)

Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV)

For cannabinoids and other reference standards, sample preparation products, and the expert consultation your cannabis lab needs, turn to www.restek.com/cannabis