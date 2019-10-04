Restek to present fundamentals of gas chromatography at Waters' GC-MS seminar

Chromatographers from Restek will be presenting at Waters’ upcoming seminar on October 23, 2019, in Wood Dale, IL. This educational opportunity is aimed at scientists looking to learn more about GC-MS capabilities in all areas, particularly in food and environmental applications. Topics include the technology behind GC-MS instruments, QuEChERS sample preparation, identification of extractable and leachable compounds from electronic cigarettes, and multiresidue pesticide analysis. Register today and join us for an outstanding technical training event.

Restek Presentation

Gas chromatography: Foundation theory, column selection, and troubleshooting

This course is a solid initiation into the fundamentals and best practices of this widely used technique. You will gain practical knowledge of the principals of gas chromatography, and GC column selection, as well as maintenance and troubleshooting. Chromatographic examples will be provided throughout the presentation.