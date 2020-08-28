Target mycotoxins in cannabis with Restek’s new Ochratoxin A & Aflatoxins standards

Mycotoxins are toxic secondary metabolite compounds produced by mold or fungi. Due to the toxicity of certain mycotoxins that can be found on cannabis plants, there is a growing need to detect their presence in both raw plant materials and finished cannabis products.

Target mycotoxins in cannabis with Restek’s new Ochratoxin A & Aflatoxins standards

Restek now offers two new mycotoxin certified reference materials (CRMs): Ochratoxin A (cat.# 34122) and Aflatoxins (B1, B2, G1, G2) (cat.# 34121).

These new reference standards enable labs to expand their cannabis analyses with a Restek solution when coupled with our high-throughput Raptor ARC-18 (cat.# 9314A12) LC column.

For mycotoxins and other reference standards, Raptor LC columns, sample preparation products, and the expert consultation your cannabis lab needs, turn to www.restek.com/cannabis

Source:

Restek Corporation

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Restek Corporation. (2020, August 28). Target mycotoxins in cannabis with Restek’s new Ochratoxin A & Aflatoxins standards. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 28, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200828/Target-mycotoxins-in-cannabis-with-Resteke28099s-new-Ochratoxin-A-Aflatoxins-standards.aspx.

  • MLA

    Restek Corporation. "Target mycotoxins in cannabis with Restek’s new Ochratoxin A & Aflatoxins standards". News-Medical. 28 August 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200828/Target-mycotoxins-in-cannabis-with-Resteke28099s-new-Ochratoxin-A-Aflatoxins-standards.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Restek Corporation. "Target mycotoxins in cannabis with Restek’s new Ochratoxin A & Aflatoxins standards". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200828/Target-mycotoxins-in-cannabis-with-Resteke28099s-new-Ochratoxin-A-Aflatoxins-standards.aspx. (accessed August 28, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Restek Corporation. 2020. Target mycotoxins in cannabis with Restek’s new Ochratoxin A & Aflatoxins standards. News-Medical, viewed 28 August 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200828/Target-mycotoxins-in-cannabis-with-Resteke28099s-new-Ochratoxin-A-Aflatoxins-standards.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Restek expands LC product line
Restek Long-Life ESI electrodes are more rugged and less susceptible to corrosive conditions
Resprep PLR SPE products can help remove both phospholipids and proteins in a single procedure
Restek to present fundamentals of gas chromatography at Waters' GC-MS seminar
New certified reference material for testing residual solvents in cannabis
New triple-phase SPME fibers and Arrows enable quick, efficient extraction of volatiles and semivolatiles
Restek's new Rxi-65TG columns enable accurate, reliable analysis of edible oil triglycerides
Restek releases new version of methanizer for Thermo TRACE 1300/1310 GCs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Organoids are 3-dimensional (3D) clusters of stem cells that come together and emulate the microenvironment within individual organs, whether that be liver, kidney, heart, gut or other specific organs.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

More Content from Restek Corporation

See all content from Restek Corporation
You might also like... ×
Restek launches new Oregon cannabis pesticide standards