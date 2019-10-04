Restek's new Rxi-65TG columns enable accurate, reliable analysis of edible oil triglycerides

With best-in-class thermal stability, new Rxi-65TG columns from Restek are the top choice for accurate, reliable analysis of triglycerides (acylglycerols) in edible oils. Novel chemistry and cutting-edge manufacturing allow Rxi-65TG columns to outperform leading competitor columns and produce less bleed at a higher maximum temperature (370 °C) than competitor columns produce at their lower maximum temperature (360 °C).

Less interference from column bleed means more accurate and sensitive detection of edible oil triglycerides—and more certainty in the results you report. In addition, higher temperature stability means consistent performance and longer column lifetimes with fewer column changes. Food testing labs will benefit from the reproducible retention times, robust inertness, stable baselines, and consistent column-to-column performance provided by low-bleed Rxi-65TG columns.

