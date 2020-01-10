Resprep PLR SPE products can help remove both phospholipids and proteins in a single procedure

Simultaneously remove phospholipids and proteins in a single, simple procedure with new Resprep PLR (phospholipid removal) SPE products.

Resprep PLR SPE products can help remove both phospholipids and proteins in a single procedure

Whole blood, serum, and plasma all contain proteins and phospholipids that can interfere with target analytes and hasten the need for instrument maintenance. It’s important to remove them from samples prior to analysis to avoid signal suppression, and Resprep PLR SPE cartridges or 96-well plates make this an easy task by combining protein precipitation and phospholipid removal in one sample preparation process. No analyte-specific method development is required because the same procedure can be used for samples containing acids, bases, or neutral compounds. In addition, effective removal of phospholipids and proteins from sample extracts reduces contamination, minimizing the frequency of instrument maintenance

Source:

Restek

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Restek Corporation. (2020, January 10). Resprep PLR SPE products can help remove both phospholipids and proteins in a single procedure. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 10, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200110/Resprep-PLR-SPE-products-can-help-remove-both-phospholipids-and-proteins-in-a-single-procedure.aspx.

  • MLA

    Restek Corporation. "Resprep PLR SPE products can help remove both phospholipids and proteins in a single procedure". News-Medical. 10 January 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200110/Resprep-PLR-SPE-products-can-help-remove-both-phospholipids-and-proteins-in-a-single-procedure.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Restek Corporation. "Resprep PLR SPE products can help remove both phospholipids and proteins in a single procedure". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200110/Resprep-PLR-SPE-products-can-help-remove-both-phospholipids-and-proteins-in-a-single-procedure.aspx. (accessed January 10, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Restek Corporation. 2020. Resprep PLR SPE products can help remove both phospholipids and proteins in a single procedure. News-Medical, viewed 10 January 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200110/Resprep-PLR-SPE-products-can-help-remove-both-phospholipids-and-proteins-in-a-single-procedure.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Restek Long-Life ESI electrodes are more rugged and less susceptible to corrosive conditions
Restek to present fundamentals of gas chromatography at Waters' GC-MS seminar
Restek releases new version of methanizer for Thermo TRACE 1300/1310 GCs
New triple-phase SPME fibers and Arrows enable quick, efficient extraction of volatiles and semivolatiles
Restek launches new Oregon cannabis pesticide standards

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Restek Corporation

See all content from Restek Corporation
You might also like... ×
Restek's new Rxi-65TG columns enable accurate, reliable analysis of edible oil triglycerides