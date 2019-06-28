New triple-phase SPME fibers and Arrows enable quick, efficient extraction of volatiles and semivolatiles

Restek first launched solid phase microextraction (SPME) automated sample preparation fibers to reduce sample handling and solvent consumption in many industries, such as environmental, food, and clinical. Soon after came rugged Restek PAL SPME Arrows, a revolution in microextraction that combines exceptional robustness with faster extraction times and trace-level sensitivity. Now, both fiber and Arrow lines are being expanded, including the addition of a sought-after triple-phase offering.

Of significant interest to many analysts, new triple-phase SPME fibers and Arrows provide exceptional versatility. This divinylbenzene (DVB)/carbon wide range (WR)/polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) combination can be used for quick and efficient extraction of a wide range of both volatiles and semivolatiles, and it is an excellent choice for decision-making during method development because it combines the characteristics of three popular phases.