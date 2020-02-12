Pro EZLC method translator simplifies LC method migration

Scaling down an existing LC method to a smaller column format can speed up run time, increase sample throughput, and reduce solvent use, but only if the LC conditions are also properly adjusted. Pro EZLC method translation software simplifies and streamlines this process by taking manual calculations and time-consuming lab work out of the way.

Just input your current column dimensions and method conditions, then specify the dimensions of the new column you want to try; the Pro EZLC method translator will automatically generate new injection volumes and isocratic or gradient program conditions. In addition, the software displays speed gains, solvent savings, retention times, and critical pair resolution values so you can quickly assess results for different column options from your desk and be certain of method performance before starting in the lab.