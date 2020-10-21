A breakthrough for rapid screening: be among the first to experiment with Restek coated blade spray technology!

Restek coated blade spray (CBS) technology accelerates rapid-screening analyses to a new level of efficiency and speed. Based on strong sample extraction and ionization foundations, CBS technology bridges the gap between sample preparation and MS/MS analysis by providing a product that can go directly from the sample to the mass spectrometer. Rapid-screening workflows that once required complex, distinct, sample preparation methods and chromatographic separations are reduced to a few simple steps. And your most powerful analytical tool—chromatography—is reserved for only select samples that need additional analysis.

As a technology on the cutting edge of commercialization, coated blade spray will continue to evolve, but for laboratories interested in evaluating how coated blade spray can revolutionize their analytical workflows, Restek is proud to present the first in a long line of direct-to-MS products to come: the coated CB-HLB blade. A precision-made, stainless-steel blade supports a specially prepared coating of hydrophilic-lipophilic balanced (HLB) sorbent, making the CB-HLB a finely tuned sample preparation product.

Ionization interfaces and a completely commercialized solution are under development and coming soon, but if your lab performs screening analyses, or if you are interested in finding out more about coated blade spray technology from Restek, sign up at www.restek.com/cbs

Once you do, we will begin sending you periodic updates on new CBS developments and may also contact you to further discuss coated blade spray or to answer any questions you may have.