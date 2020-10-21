A breakthrough for rapid screening: Be among the first to experiment with Restek coated blade spray technology!

Oct 21 2020

Restek coated blade spray (CBS) technology accelerates rapid-screening analyses to a new level of efficiency and speed. Based on strong sample extraction and ionization foundations, CBS technology bridges the gap between sample preparation and MS/MS analysis by providing a product that can go directly from the sample to the mass spectrometer. Rapid-screening workflows that once required complex, distinct, sample preparation methods and chromatographic separations are reduced to a few simple steps. And your most powerful analytical tool—chromatography—is reserved for only select samples that need additional analysis.

A breakthrough for rapid screening: be among the first to experiment with Restek coated blade spray technology!

Related Stories

As a technology on the cutting edge of commercialization, coated blade spray will continue to evolve, but for laboratories interested in evaluating how coated blade spray can revolutionize their analytical workflows, Restek is proud to present the first in a long line of direct-to-MS products to come: the coated CB-HLB blade. A precision-made, stainless-steel blade supports a specially prepared coating of hydrophilic-lipophilic balanced (HLB) sorbent, making the CB-HLB a finely tuned sample preparation product.

Ionization interfaces and a completely commercialized solution are under development and coming soon, but if your lab performs screening analyses, or if you are interested in finding out more about coated blade spray technology from Restek, sign up at www.restek.com/cbs

Once you do, we will begin sending you periodic updates on new CBS developments and may also contact you to further discuss coated blade spray or to answer any questions you may have.

Source:

Restek Corporation

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Restek Corporation. (2020, October 21). A breakthrough for rapid screening: Be among the first to experiment with Restek coated blade spray technology!. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 21, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201021/A-breakthrough-for-rapid-screening-Be-among-the-first-to-experiment-with-Restek-coated-blade-spray-technology!.aspx.

  • MLA

    Restek Corporation. "A breakthrough for rapid screening: Be among the first to experiment with Restek coated blade spray technology!". News-Medical. 21 October 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201021/A-breakthrough-for-rapid-screening-Be-among-the-first-to-experiment-with-Restek-coated-blade-spray-technology!.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Restek Corporation. "A breakthrough for rapid screening: Be among the first to experiment with Restek coated blade spray technology!". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201021/A-breakthrough-for-rapid-screening-Be-among-the-first-to-experiment-with-Restek-coated-blade-spray-technology!.aspx. (accessed October 21, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Restek Corporation. 2020. A breakthrough for rapid screening: Be among the first to experiment with Restek coated blade spray technology!. News-Medical, viewed 21 October 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201021/A-breakthrough-for-rapid-screening-Be-among-the-first-to-experiment-with-Restek-coated-blade-spray-technology!.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Restek releases new version of methanizer for Thermo TRACE 1300/1310 GCs
Restek Long-Life ESI electrodes are more rugged and less susceptible to corrosive conditions
New certified reference material for testing residual solvents in cannabis
Target mycotoxins in cannabis with Restek’s new Ochratoxin A & Aflatoxins standards
Restek adds cannabidivarin to its selection of cannabis reference standards
Restek to present fundamentals of gas chromatography at Waters' GC-MS seminar
Pro EZLC method translator simplifies LC method migration
Resprep PLR SPE products can help remove both phospholipids and proteins in a single procedure

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to researchers about their latest research which could reveal the secret to eternal youth, fecal transplants.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

Why do we need sleep?

In this interview, Dr. Gina Poe speaks to News-Medical about why we sleep, and the importance of REM sleep for brain development.

Why do we need sleep?

More Content from Restek Corporation

See all content from Restek Corporation
You might also like... ×
Restek launches new Oregon cannabis pesticide standards