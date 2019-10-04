Restek Long-Life ESI electrodes are more rugged and less susceptible to corrosive conditions

The harsh environment inside an MS source takes its toll on ESI electrodes, and once they corrode, sensitivity drops, runs fail, and productivity halts while the instrument is offline for maintenance. To help labs overcome this obstacle, Restek has developed the Long-Life ESI electrode for Sciex Turbo V sources, which is more rugged than original equipment manufacturer (OEM) electrodes.

Testing shows that Long-Life ESI electrodes provide equivalent LC-MS/MS performance to OEM electrodes over significantly longer lifetimes. Because they perform the same and are less susceptible to corrosive conditions in the MS source, Restek Long-Life ESI electrodes ensure more instrument uptime for sample analysis and are a particularly good choice for high-throughput laboratories.