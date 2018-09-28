Insilico Medicine collaborates with MAWI to develop multi-modal biomarkers of aging

Sep 28 2018

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability in the world. On the eve of the annual World Heart Day, September 29th, Insilico Medicine, Inc., a Rockville-based next-generation artificial intelligence company specializing in the application of deep learning for target identification, drug discovery and aging research announced a research collaboration agreement with MAWI, the next-generation consumer and clinical wearable company, the developer of one of the most accurate clinical-grade ECG wearable devices. The aim of the collaboration is to develop a range of multi-modal biomarkers of aging and mortality to help prevent the onset of cardiovascular diseases and extend human longevity.

"We believe that the revolution in the accurate ECG sensors will start with MAWI which will complement any smart watch solution with a range of specific applications geared towards extending longevity and healthspan of the individual. At MAWI we value great science and research-backed applications and a partnership with Insilico Medicine will help us deliver new longevity-focused solutions to clinic faster", said Ron Fridman, founder and CEO of MAWI. The first phase of ECG data collection with future research study by Mawi will be conducted in collaboration with the Preventive Medicine Center "Edem Medical".

Both companies will collaborate on research programs devoted to the development of electrocardiographic age predictors of cardiovascular dysfunction. MAWI uses clinical-grade hardware to collect and process the information. Insilico Medicine's technology applies advances in deep neural networks identifying biomarkers of aging of multiple modalities.

Insilico Medicine regularly publishes new research on aging biomarkers developed using various available data types and allows for the testing of these biomarkers via the online portals including Aging.AI and Young.AI.

"Wearable devices present an opportunity to develop non-invasive biomarkers of aging and mortality and can help build multi-modal trajectories of human and animal health. With the advent of novel digital tools we can move from treatment to prevention and repair the age-associated damage", said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine Inc.

Source:

http://www.insilicomedicine.com/

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

