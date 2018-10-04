Robot could become the 'weapon' of choice for detecting and treating prostate cancer

Oct 4 2018

A robot could become the 'weapon' of choice for detecting and treating the most common cancer in men, improving results and reducing side effects.

Scientists and mathematicians in the UK, Netherlands and France are working on a potentially game-changing way of improving the accuracy of both prostate cancer biopsies and of brachytherapy, which is used to treat some prostate cancers.

The five-year £3.3m EU-funded project launched today brings together robot-design experts in France, a steerable flexible needle designed in the Netherlands, and a system guided by artificial intelligence and mathematical modeling by UK experts at the University of Portsmouth, UK, working with medics and Clinical Scientists at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth, UK.

A prototype is expected to be ready within five years.

Professors Dylan Jones and Ashraf Labib, both at the University of Portsmouth, have decades of world-leading research in logistical modeling and in using artificial intelligence to help make better decisions.

Professor Jones said: "Prostate cancer was chosen for the development of this radical new treatment solution because it's such common cancer and where it is in the body lends itself to the use of robotics.

"There are particular challenges in delivering brachytherapy - it's not the only treatment for prostate cancer, but it's a good option for treatment for many patients. This development will, we hope, allow medics and scientists to come up with a treatment plan that is much more focused on the individual and the 'map' of their particular cancer. It will mean fewer needles need to be used, the treatment will be less invasive, and it will be much more accurate, giving medics superb precision.

"The same tools could later be used to treat cancers of the head and neck as well as performing biopsies for cancer detection."

Brachytherapy involves 'planting' radioactive seeds the size and shape of rice grains into the prostate where they destroy cancer cells by giving out a steady dose of radiation over months.

The new treatment will allow more accurate placement of the radioactive material. This would mean less invasive treatment and less harm being done to surrounding healthy tissue.

Related Stories

Professor Labib said: "There is a strong synergy between engineering and robotics and healthcare, and it's wonderful we can use maths to make healthcare better. Medical knowledge is often enhanced by artificial intelligence and computational tools.

"One of the critical things about cancer treatment is that whatever treatment is delivered, it not only deals with the cancer, but it avoids harming other organs - this treatment will target cancerous cells from inside the tumor; it's that precise."

In addition to helping map the path of the needle used in both biopsy and treatment of cancer, Professors Labib and Jones' expertise is being called upon to map the areas of the south region of the UK where such treatment is most needed.

The University of Portsmouth team are working with clinicians and Clinical Scientists from Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth. Dr Tony Palmer, Lead Scientist for Medical Physics at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust and a visiting honorary lecturer at the University of Portsmouth, is part of the team, helping ensure whatever is developed in the labs or in computer modeling can be translated into frontline medicine.

He said: "The Medical Physics Department at Queen Alexandra Hospital has been involved with several national initiatives to improve and measure brachytherapy treatment quality. The team are excited to work with experts from University of Portsmouth and across Europe in developing the clinical application of the new robot and verifying its accuracy. The precision and reliability of robots working with medical operators is certainly one aspect of the future for healthcare."

More than 40,000 new cases of prostate cancer are diagnosed in the UK every year.

Only men have a prostate gland. It sits underneath the bladder and is the size and shape of a walnut.

The research project is called CoBra and funding comes from the European Union's Interreg 2 Seas programme, which funds projects that increase the adoption of new solutions for a more efficient use of natural resources and materials.

Source:

https://www.port.ac.uk/

Posted in: Men's Health News | Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Cancer undercuts ability of normal cells to consume glucose, finds study
FDA approves first intravenous treatment for metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
Australian scientists resolve a key question in ovarian cancer care
Cancer risk due to lifestyle and environmental factors can be prevented
Aggressive breast cancer cells hijack protective protein to aid growth
Researchers find ALS drug as potential treatment for prostate cancer
Aspirin shown to prevent the spread of cancer
Scientists perform successful trial of new antibiotic on cancer reoccurrence after surgery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Promising vaccine may provide new treatment option for patients with HER2-positive cancers