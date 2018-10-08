Intact Vascular to present TOBA II pivotal clinical trial data at VIVA Conference

Oct 8 2018

Intact Vascular, Inc., a developer of medical devices for minimally invasive peripheral vascular procedures, today announced that data from its Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty (TOBA) II pivotal clinical trial will be presented at the 15th Annual VIVA Conference in Las Vegas, NV on November 5-8.

The TOBA II trial is the first-of-its-kind designed to investigate the safety and efficacy of the Tack Endovascular System® for the repair of post-angioplasty dissections in femoropopliteal arteries. The Tack Endovascular System, a dissection repair device that is pre-loaded with 6 self-expanding nitinol devices for above-the-knee (ATK) interventions, can be deployed to treat multiple dissections using a single catheter and leave behind >70% less metal than stents. Patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) who are treated with balloon angioplasty often suffer from dissections or tears in the artery wall. Dissections can result in acute thrombosis and occlusions if left untreated, and can lead to recurrent or worsening symptoms and repeat procedures.

Related Stories

"The TOBA II data being presented at VIVA provide important clinical evidence regarding the therapeutic effectiveness of treating dissections with Tack® implants in a challenging patient population," said Peter Schneider, MD, Vascular Surgeon at Kaiser Permanente in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Intact Vascular. "Patients with peripheral arterial disease who are treated with balloon angioplasty and suffer dissections, or tears, in their artery wall are subject to increased risk of occlusions. We look forward to sharing the findings from the TOBA II trial, a first-of-its-kind pivotal trial studying the Tack Endovascular System in patients with 100% dissected vessels."

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer

An interview with Professor William Newman, discussing his recent discovery in the field of breast cancer research, and the options that this will provide for women who have a family history of breast cancer but test negative for BRCA1/2 mutations.

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

