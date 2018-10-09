Funding requests are being accepted by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Community Trust

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Community Trust is accepting funding requests for January-June 2019. The deadline to submit requests for funding cycle 1 of 2019 is Nov. 1, 2018.

Through the Community Trust, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee funds charitable health clinics and organizations that focus on youth development or disease-specific research and advocacy.

Organizations such as 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) nonprofits, state colleges and universities, and government agencies are invited to request funding.

The Community Trust is a separate philanthropic entity from the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation, which funds the BlueCross Healthy Place program. That program creates and revitalizes public spaces across the state to provide Tennesseans with opportunities for connection and recreation. The application period for BlueCross Healthy Place grants closed on Oct. 8. The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation will begin accepting proposals for 2020 funding on Sept. 1, 2019.

"BlueCross is committed to improving the health and well-being of all Tennesseans," said Scott Wilson, director of community relations and foundation for BlueCross. "Through the Community Trust, we are able to support a variety of civic efforts that serve our neighbors."

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Community Trust was formed in 1999 and supports the communities it serves through charitable giving to programs that enhance and emphasize healthy living, health care access and quality of life for all.

To review eligibility criteria for funding from the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Community Trust, please visit www.bcbst.com. Interested organizations can request funding online.