Liva Healthcare appoints Dr Roger Henderson to tackle Type 2 diabetes

Liva Healthcare, the digital health platform designed to tackle Type 2 diabetes, has appointed Dr Roger Henderson as UK medical director. Dr Henderson will be responsible for overseeing clinical governance of Liva’s Type 2 diabetes prevention and treatment program which is used by the NHS, leading insurers and pharmaceutical companies. In addition, Dr Henderson will be responsible for ensuring patient safety and advising on any clinical issues.

Liva is a digital health platform supported by a physical, personal health coach to help patients reach their personal lifestyle goals and prevent and roll back chronic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes. In 2017, Liva was chosen as one of five technology providers to pilot the digital stream of the NHS Healthier You: Diabetes Prevention Program.

Dr Henderson qualified as a doctor from St Bartholomew’s Hospital, London 1985. He has over 30 years of medical experience having worked as a GP since 1990. Until recently, Dr Henderson was the senior GP in a six-doctor general practice in Shropshire, running a main surgery and two branch surgeries, as well as teaching both medical students and GP registrars from Keele medical school. During his time as a GP, Dr Henderson developed a specialism in the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and was the lead diabetes GP in his surgery. Dr Henderson has been involved with many health advisory boards, both in the UK and globally, and regularly chairs and moderates at international health conferences around the world.

In addition, Dr Henderson has been the health columnist for the Sunday Times, the Spectator and a number of other newspapers and magazines. He has published a number of books including ‘Stress Beaters; 100 Proven Ways to Manage Stress’, ‘100 ways to live to 100’ and ‘Over 50 Men’s Health Check’. His most recent books, ‘Pregnancy for Dummies’ and ‘Dad’s Guide to Pregnancy for Dummies’ were released to critical acclaim.

Dr. Roger Henderson, UK medical director at Liva Healthcare, comments:

Throughout my career I have seen first-hand that Type 2 diabetes is a progressive condition, unless the individual is motivated to change. I am therefore delighted to be working with Liva, an innovative company that provides a fantastic, results-driven approach to both the prevention and treatment of Type 2 diabetes. The reality is that the current financial cost of diabetes to the health service is unsustainable. The good news is that Type 2 diabetes has a unique capability of being reversible through lifestyle changes to diet and exercise. I look forward to working with the Liva team to deliver the lifestyle intervention program and help expand Liva further both in the UK and abroad.”

Simon Pickup, managing director at Liva Healthcare, comments on the appointment of Dr Roger Henderson: