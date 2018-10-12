Synspira’s abstracts accepted for presentation at the 32nd Annual NACFC

Oct 12 2018

Synspira, a privately held company developing a new class of inhaled glycopolymer-based therapeutics for the treatment of pulmonary disease, today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 32nd Annual North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC), occurring October 18-20 in Denver, CO. The three presentations detail the results of research undertaken with polycationic glycopolymer poly (acetyl, arginyl) glucosamine (PAAG) that is being developed by Synspira as SNSP113, an inhaled treatment designed to improve lung function in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Results of all three studies will be presented at Poster Session I.

Presenter: Courtney Fernandez Petty, Ph.D.
Title: PAAG Improves Mucociliary Transport in CF Rats
Date: Thursday, October 18, 2018
Time: 11:15 - 1:45 PM MT

Dr. Fernandez Petty's presentation will highlight the work led by collaborators Steven Rowe, M.D. and his team at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Guillermo Tearney, M.D., Ph.D. at the Tearney Lab in the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. The presentation will focus on the beneficial mucoactive effects of PAAG on mucociliary transport in the trachea and lungs of CF rats.

Presenter: Dixon Johns, B.S.
Title: Novel Disruption of an Alginate Biofilm Infection Model of CF Respiratory Disease
Date: Thursday, October 18, 2018
Time: 11:15 - 1:45 PM MT

Dixon Johns's presentation will highlight the work led by collaborator Dr. Rowe and his team at the University of Alabama at Birmingham investigating the ability of PAAG to reduce respiratory biofilm integrity.

Presenter: Bryan Garcia, M.D.
Title: Poly Acetyl-Arginyl Glucosamine Has Anti-Biofilm and Anti-Pseudomonal Effect In-Vitro
Date: Thursday, October 18, 2018
Time: 11:15 - 1:45 PM MT

Dr. Garcia's presentation will highlight work led by collaborators Drs. Rowe and Swords, both at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The presentation will focus on the anti-biofilm and anti-pseudomonal properties of PAAG.

Source:

https://www.synspira.com/news/synspira-announces-abstracts-evaluating-new-treatment-options-for-cystic-fibrosis-complications-accepted-for-presentation-at-the-32nd-annual-north-american-cystic-fibrosis-conference/

