Breathing through the nose improves memory consolidation

Oct 22 2018

The way we breathe may affect how well our memories are consolidated (i.e. reinforced and stabilized). If we breathe through the nose rather than the mouth after trying to learn a set of smells, we remember them better, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden report in The Journal of Neuroscience.

Research into how breathing affects the brain has become an ever-more popular field in recent years and new methodologies have enabled more studies, many of which have concentrated on the memory. Researchers from Karolinska Institutet now show that participants who breathe through the nose consolidate their memories better.

"Our study shows that we remember smells better if we breathe through the nose when the memory is being consolidated - the process that takes place between learning and memory retrieval," says Artin Arshamian, researcher at the Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet. "This is the first time someone has demonstrated this."

One reason why this phenomenon has not previously been available for study is that the most common laboratory animals - rats and mice - cannot breathe naturally through their mouths.

For the study, the researchers had participants learn twelve different smells on two separate occasions. They were then asked to either breathe through their noses or mouths for one hour. When the time was up, the participants were presented with the old as well as a new set of twelve smells, and asked to say if each one was from the learning session or new.

The results showed that when the participants breathed through their noses between the time of learning and recognition, they remembered the smells better.

New method facilitates measuring activity in the brain

Related Stories

"The next step is to measure what actually happens in the brain during breathing and how this is linked to memory," says Dr Arshamian. "This was previously a practical impossibility as electrodes had to be inserted directly into the brain. We've managed to get round this problem and now we're developing, with my colleague Johan Lundström, a new means of measuring activity in the olfactory bulb and brain without having to insert electrodes."

Earlier research has shown that the receptors in the olfactory bulb detect not only smells but also variations in the airflow itself. In the different phases of inhalation and exhalation, different parts of the brain are activated. But how the synchronization of breathing and brain activity happens and how it affects the brain and therefore our behavior is unknown. Traditional medicine has often, however, stressed the importance of breathing.

"The idea that breathing affects our behavior is actually not new," says Dr Arshamian. "In fact, the knowledge has been around for thousands of years in such areas as meditation. But no one has managed to prove scientifically what actually goes on in the brain. We now have tools that can reveal new clinical knowledge."

Source:

https://ki.se/en/news/breathing-through-the-nose-aids-memory-storage

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Notable improvement in brain cancer survival among younger patients but not much for elderly
Neuroscientists identify brain region that appears to be related to food preference decisions
Neuropsychiatric symptoms related to earliest stages of Alzheimer's brain pathology
Early menopause and diabetes may reduce life expectancy
Sugar, a “sweet” tool to understand brain injuries
Innovative brain tumor operation set to tailor to patients' needs
New blood test for pediatric brain tumor patients offers safer approach than surgical biopsies
Weight loss success associated with brain areas involved in self-control

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

An interview with Dr. Eshan Mitra, discussing the importance of computer models in biology and the development of a more accurate model of the RAF phosphorylation pathway.

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

An interview with Jennifer Lee, Director of Market Access and Advocacy at Janssen UK, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, discussing the importance of innovation in the private sector and making new technologies available to the NHS.

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New pragmatic study launched to understand the effectiveness of new type 2 diabetes drug