Stratasys to showcase potential of 3D printed models at MEDICA 2018

This year’s MEDICA World Forum for Medicine (Düsseldorf, 12-15 November) will see Stratasys (Hall 9, Stand D12) demonstrate how medical institutions and their suppliers throughout the world are using advanced 3D printing across the entire value chain. Applications include surgical planning, physician training and medical device manufacturer.

Sterilizing tray 3D printed using Stratasys ULTEM 1010 on the Fortus 450mc Production 3D Printer. ULTEM 1010 resin is a high-performance FDM thermoplastic, with biocompatibility certifications

Highlighting a variety of detailed and insightful medical case studies on stand, visitors will learn how patient-specific, 3D printed models are improving operation outcomes and hospital efficiencies. These case studies will showcase exactly how cost reductions and time efficiencies are being witnessed by leading global medical facilities. At the University Hospital Mainz, the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Department is creating intricate, advanced 3D printed models to reduce life-threatening aortic operations by a dramatic 40%. Other examples of hospitals deploying this technology include Guy’s and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust, and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the UK. In addition, 3D printing has enabled many of these hospitals to plan and prepare for operations in a way previously impossible, as well as improve the medical training of tomorrow’s doctors and surgeons.

3D printing is also allowing engineers within the medical device industry to optimize the R&D process of new medical instruments and devices. Visitors to the stand will learn how customers such as NIDEK Technologies have reduced prototyping costs for its vision diagnostic systems by 75%, enabling it to enter clinical trials 50% faster.

Keynote Presentation: Monday 12th November, 10:45 am

The first day of MEDICA will see 3D Fab+Print host the Additive Manufacturing Conference (Hall 8b, 1. Floor, Room 814A). Katharina Augsten, Healthcare Sales Manager EMEA, Stratasys, will deliver an insightful presentation entitled ‘How 3D printing can improve patient care, reduce operation costs and increase efficiency within the clinical environment’. Augsten will explore the benefits of 3D printing for the healthcare industry, from the technology’s increasing role in improving patient care and surgical outcomes, to the way in which it reduces operational costs and enhances efficiencies.

