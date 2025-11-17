Novel model expands fertility options for cancer patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Canadian Medical Association JournalNov 17 2025

In patients of reproductive age who have cancer, fertility preservation for potential children in the future should be a high priority. A practice article published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.250519 describes the successful preservation of ovarian tissue in a young woman undergoing urgent chemotherapy and demonstrates a novel model of care for Canada.

"This case illustrates the complex challenges faced by young patients with cancer who desire biological children but require urgent treatment that threatens their reproductive potential," writes Dr. Jennia Michaeli, a fertility specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital, part of Sinai Health, and clinician–investigator and assistant professor at the University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, with coauthors.

Unfortunately, many life-saving interventions - including reproductive organ surgery, chemotherapy, and abdominopelvic radiation - increase the risk of infertility and reproductive endocrine dysfunction."

Dr. Jennia Michaeli, Fertility Specialist, Mount Sinai Hospital

The patient, located 380 km from Toronto, decided to undergo ovarian tissue preservation after being counselled on options, the risks of surgery, and steps in the procedure. The fertility team at Mount Sinai in Toronto coordinated care remotely with the patient's local oncologist and gynecologist to ensure the tissue was removed surgically, then transported under continuous temperature control to a specialized embryology lab at Mount Sinai. 

Despite Canadian guidelines endorsing fertility preservation as a standard of care for patients with cancer, patient distress around survival, a lack of physician knowledge of options, and limited capacity in the system pose barriers to wider adoption of the practice.

Related Stories

This patient's case shows that implementing a centralized "hub-and-spoke" model could help open the doors to ovarian tissue cryopreservation for young patients with cancer across Canada.

"We successfully delivered specialized oncofertility services through coordinated care pathways that overcome geographical barriers, which serves as a proof of concept," write the authors.

"The described model aims to reduce infertility and reproductive endocrine dysfunction, minimize the psychosocial impact of infertility, and enhance the quality of life for patients and their families by improving access and coordination of care."

Source:

Canadian Medical Association Journal

Journal reference:

Michaeli, J., et al. (2025). Fertility preservation by ovarian tissue transportation and centralized cryobanking for a 20-year-old woman with Hodgkin lymphoma. Canadian Medical Association Journal. DOI:10.1503/cmaj.250519. https://www.cmaj.ca/content/197/39/E1307.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Routine liquid biopsy testing could reduce late-stage cancer diagnoses
Enhancing the cancer-immunity cycle through innovative vaccines
Johns Hopkins study links mild pancreatic duct dilatation to higher cancer risk
New NIH grants fuel research in oral cancer treatment and pain relief
New molecule offers a promising avenue to treat triple-negative breast cancer
Study advances the possibility of age-based pancreatic cancer treatment
New drug combination gains Fast Track Designation for metastatic colorectal cancer
Study identifies thyroid hormone pathway as key player in prostate cancer development

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Protein linked to cancer plays key role in wound healing